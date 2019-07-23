Before moving to Talladega in August 2014, I spent 15 years living in Fort Payne and working at the paper there.
My apartment complex in Fort Payne had a windy private road that was the only way in or out. Over the years I lived there, the condition of the road continually deteriorated to the point where it was impossible to go more than 10 to 15 mph because of potholes. It was like having to drive an obstacle course leaving and coming home each day until the complex owner finally broke down and had the road paved.
I share this story because I want my fellow Talladega residents who are frustrated with potholes and roads that need work to know that I feel your pain.
That said, as we approach the 2019 municipal elections next month, I worry about our city stubbing its toe by becoming short-sighted.
The hot-button issue of the campaign is quickly becoming plans by the incumbent City Council to build a $1 million splash pad on the site of the municipal golf course. Some are questioning the wisdom of building a splash pad when we have roads that need paving and other infrastructure/community appearance needs, such as public areas where grass needs to be cut.
The problem with this attitude is that, if we really want to see Talladega grow, then we have to grow our economy. If we’re going to grow our economy and improve the quality of life here, we need to increase the number of people who visit our city and increase the amount of tax dollars flowing into municipal coffers.
And to do that, we’ve got to do more than pave roads and cut grass. We need to develop a plan to increase tourism and pursue it vigorously. We need to dream big about what Talladega can be.
Our city has a great disadvantage in that no interstate runs through it. We are off the beaten path. We need to motivate people to make the drive from Gadsden, Birmingham, Oxford, Anniston or wherever.
That’s why the fight over Christmas on the Square a few years back was so frustrating.
Some members of the incumbent City Council seemed oblivious to the point of the event, which was not only to entertain Talladega residents, but also encourage outsiders to visit. Our goal for this event should be to make Talladega “the place” residents of central Alabama “just have to visit” at Christmastime.
Some members of the council, however, were more interested in picking a fight over the cost of event, despite its many sponsors, most likely because they didn’t like the city manager who developed it. Luckily, public pressure won out and Christmas on the Square has become a Talladega staple.
What we need are more attractions and events, more reasons to bring people to Talladega to eat in our restaurants, visit our shops and increase our sales tax revenue. We also need to make sure we are doing all we can to encourage visitors to attractions like the Civilian Marksmanship Park and TOP Trails to check out our restaurants and businesses.
And for all the cynics out there who are howling, “Nobody is ever going to come here,” yes, I hear you. I see your comments on this newspaper’s Facebook page all the time. I see the posts from your buddies who have moved out of town and love to comment on how they’re glad they’re gone and don’t ever plan on coming back. I know you love to stress the negative, harp on our city’s challenges. But here’s a little secret for you: your cynicism and negativity are accomplishing nothing. Instead, it’s part of the problem, which means YOU are part of the problem.
Yes, paving roads and cutting grass are important, but that can’t be the entire plan if we’re really serious about moving Talladega forward. Where to start? How about by asking the candidates for council in your ward, whether incumbent or challenger, what we can do to attract more visitors.
Moving forward, Talladega needs leadership that is both responsible and aggressive. Does that mean a splash pad is a must? Not necessarily, but this is no time to be timid. Building a better Talladega means a plan that involves more than just asphalt.
Lew Gilliland is assistant editor of The Daily Home. Reach him at lgilliland@dailyhome.com.