Lew-E the Clown coming to Talladega library March 5 at 6 p.m. (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The Armstrong-Osborne Public Library in Talladega will celebrate both Family Night and Read Across America Week with a special program featuring Lew-E the Clown on Thursday, March 5, starting at 6 p.m.
The program is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend.
According to his Gigmasters page, Georgia native Lew-E has been performing educational and entertaining events for 20 years, with more than 300 shows per year at schools, libraries, festivals, fairs, birthday parties, churches and corporate events.
For more information, please call the library at 256-362-4211.