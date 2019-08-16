Is it good judgment to permit city department heads to live out of town and drive city vehicles home?
Morning coffee gatherings at local restaurants are an excellent sounding board for local constituents to meet and discuss issues facing voters. Of late, our subject has been the number of Talladega department heads who live in other cities, yet, are allowed to take city vehicles home. At my request, City Manager Beth Cheeks provided the following email text: "The following department heads are allowed to drive their assigned vehicles home after work due to the nature of their duties: Public Works (Street) Department; Recreation; Community Appearance; Fire; Water; & Purchasing. None of the jobs descriptions listed require heads to live in the City of Talladega."
This policy raises legitimate questions regarding unnecessary expenses, but most importantly, exposure to unnecessary liability arising from accidents. My information indicates that four of these managers reside a significant distance from Talladega — one driving a 70-mile round trip daily. I raised this question with the city manager, but she did not respond.
The ABC-TV affiliate in Birmingham is examining and reporting on cities in Alabama that have such a policy and the judgment behind it. Invariably, cities use the rationale that this policy is necessary, "in case of an emergency," yet no examples of such an actual need could be quoted.
The existing Alabama Ethics Law addresses this issue at length. Section 36-25-5(c) reads, "no official or employee shall use or cause to be used equipment, facilities, time, material, or labor or other property in his (or her) control or discretion for the private benefit of subject official or employee as further defined in Section 17-5-2 which would affect their financial interest." The code goes even further by stating, "Don't use or cause to be used equipment, facilities, labor, time, material or other property." Additionally, Internal Revenue regulations require such perks be reported on the employee’s tax return.
Is it not prudent and reasonable to require city department employees to follow the same type policies one sees in the private business world. Now is the ideal time to discuss your feelings regarding this issue and any other matter as our slate of candidates solicit your vote and support.
Regardless of your convictions, please remember to vote Aug. 27.
James W. Anderson
Talladega