It is most troubling to learn this week that the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) is being altered to give low scoring students an outside boost of their overall scores. Each student is being assigned an "adversity score" by the governing College Board that will remain unknown to the student, parent and his high school. The determining "adversity factors" are based on the family income, educational achievement, family housing status (public housing or own) and even whether the student receives a free or reduced lunch. Since the testing system is owned and totally managed by the College Board, they are the sole determining agency deciding a child's score.
The SAT was founded in 1926 and is required (as of 2018) by the majority of colleges and universities to determine admissions. While the American College Test (ACT) is available, institutions tend to lean toward the SAT, and the SAT has become a measuring stick for college testing.
This revelation smacks of left wing socialism and brings back thoughts of affirmative action. Obviously, bright kids who work hard and achieve well but do not fall into the "adverse" category, now will have a stacked deck against them. Is it right or fair for once-in-a-lifetime decisions affecting young lives to be made by a private nonprofit organization staffed by liberal left wing bureaucrats?
Yet, what are we to do? If you have attended college or have had a child to enroll, then you are at the mercy of this flawed system.
James W. Anderson
Talladega