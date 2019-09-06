The New Era Baptist Church, a black church in Birmingham, has a political sign posted outside. On one side it reads, “A black vote for Trump is mental illness.” The reverse side the sign reads, “A white vote for Trump is racism.”
What happened to separation of church and state? Mixing religion and politics is supposed to cause a church to lose its tax exemption status.
Besides, when did having a different opinion on political policies become a mental illness? Who at New Era Baptist Church has the educational skills in the mental health field to determine who is or is not mentally ill? I would like to see their medical credentials that verify their qualifications to determine this.
As for the reverse side of this sign, please explain how a white person voting for Trump’s policies makes them a racist. Better yet, explain how and why you came to the conclusion that Trump is a racist other than your hatred for him because he’s not a Democrat. We have heard that he’s a racist for the past three years, but no one has yet explained how this is so.
Black unemployment is the lowest it has ever been in the history of this country thanks to Trump. If Trump is a racist, it seems to me he’s doing a very poor job of being one as his political policies have done nothing but improve the lives of those in the black community.
Does New Era Baptist Church have something against blacks prospering under Trump’s leadership? If so, then it’s you who are the racists.
Billy E. Price
Ashville