LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.jpg

Tiny Tim said,"God Bless Us All'"

Ole Don thinks we should say, "God save us all."

Presidential Republican front-runner is causing concern among evangelicals with his profanity.

At a rally, Trump crowing, "They'll be hit so g-- damn hard ..."  bragging about bombing Islamic State militants.

Trump recounting his warning to a wealthy businessman,"If you don't support me, you're going to be so g--damn poor."

Trump swearing at a rally accusing Democrats of "ridiculous bull----."

Now, if I had been wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap, it would be removed.

This man has a different view of what Christians must have of making America great again!

Then, on the other hand, the Democratic frontrunner has a problem remembering when he was VP!

If Shorty Price was around, he'd be more apt to get my vote.

GOD SAVE US ALL.

Don Stephens

Childersburg

Tags

Loading...
Loading...