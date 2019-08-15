Tiny Tim said,"God Bless Us All'"
Ole Don thinks we should say, "God save us all."
Presidential Republican front-runner is causing concern among evangelicals with his profanity.
At a rally, Trump crowing, "They'll be hit so g-- damn hard ..." bragging about bombing Islamic State militants.
Trump recounting his warning to a wealthy businessman,"If you don't support me, you're going to be so g--damn poor."
Trump swearing at a rally accusing Democrats of "ridiculous bull----."
Now, if I had been wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap, it would be removed.
This man has a different view of what Christians must have of making America great again!
Then, on the other hand, the Democratic frontrunner has a problem remembering when he was VP!
If Shorty Price was around, he'd be more apt to get my vote.
GOD SAVE US ALL.
Don Stephens
Childersburg