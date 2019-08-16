Mass shootings, as terrible as they are, are being used by those who would rob us of our 2nd Amendment rights. My guns have not been involved in mass shootings and neither have those of the majority of the American population. Perhaps, instead of disarming everyone, we should pass laws requiring every American to carry a gun. This would stop a mass shooter before he got started.
In spite of the shootouts Hollywood shows in western movies, shootouts in the Old West were rare. Why? Because everyone was carrying a gun and if you started a shootout you were not going to last very long. Everyone knew that everyone else was armed, so historical research shows that Hollywood has this wrong, like they do with most other subjects.
Assault rifles are military rifles that fire fully automatic for as long as the trigger is held down or you use all your ammo. Civilians DO NOT own assault rifles as gun stores DO NOT sell them; it’s illegal for a civilian to buy or own a fully automatic assault rifle.
Assault “style” rifles owned by civilians might look like their military counterparts, but they are not the same. These assault “style” rifles only fire one bullet each time the trigger is pulled. They are NOT fully automatic assault rifles like the military uses.
They are semi-automatic rifles like all other “non-threatening-looking” rifles civilians are allowed to buy. For you left-wing types, semi-automatic means the trigger must be pulled to fire each bullet. If assault “style” rifles are banned, just remember, most civilian rifles are still semi-automatics as well and will do the same things.
However, guns are not the problem, guns are only bad when a bad person uses them for the wrong thing. Hearts and minds without souls are the problem. If you want to stop mass shootings, instill moral guidelines into the mush between bad people’s ears.
I suggest you start with the 10 Commandments (Thou shalt not kill ) and top it off with the teachings of Jesus Christ (who never killed anyone).
Fill people with goodness or this country can remain on the failed secular path it is following and keep having mass shootings.
Billy E. Price
Ashville