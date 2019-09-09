How frequently have you heard fellow citizens express apathy when reminded to vote? Typical responses include: "My vote don't count anyway." "I don't care who wins." "I don't have time."
In reality, just how significant is a single vote? The Aug. 27 city election in Talladega is an excellent example of how crucial a single vote can be with Jake Montgomery being the apparent winner of the City School Board Ward 3 position by a single vote.
Historically, there are dozens of examples where a single vote, in fact, changed the course of history. Here are just a few of those cases:
One vote kept Aaron Burr from becoming president in 1801.
One vote brought Texas into the Union in 1845.
One vote kept Andrew Johnson from being impeached as president in 1868.
One vote elected Rutherford B. Hayes president in 1876.
One vote per precinct in 1960 in IL would have defeated John F Kennedy.
One vote elected Hitler as leader of the Nazi Party in 1923.
One vote in 1776 gave us the English language instead of German.
One vote in 1875 changed France from a monarchy to a republic.
Just stop and think how a single vote cast differently would have changed the world as we know it today. Yes, without reservation, YOUR VOTE DOES COUNT!
On Oct. 8, make sure your voice is heard and that your vote is counted.
James W. Anderson
Talladega