On Sunday, April 28, 2019, the Talladega Police Department will lose 174 pounds. Now normally that would be a WOW!! event, however, not on this day.
Sgt. Marco Williams’ last official working day is that Sunday.
I have known him since his first day as a reserve police officer here at Talladega. I can tell you that I will miss his presence at the Police Department and you will, too.
Marco has loved Talladega and its residents since he started work. He is a valued employee for the City of Talladega and a solid, dedicated professional police officer. He has helped many of you during his term of duty. His photo and exhibits are on display at the museum on the square along with other officers. I have enjoyed teasing and aggravating him throughout his 20-plus years with the city. All of which was in the comradeship one enjoys with coworkers.
Thus the title of this letter, losing weight. His epic weight and then loss has been a great teasing point with him.
Now it seems that he got the last one on us. We are going to miss 174 pounds of experience, dedication and love shown toward us.
Best of luck, Marco Williams. You deserve it.
David A. Sparks
Talladega