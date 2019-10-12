The elections are over. Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all those who served. It is time for optimism about our new city council and new city school board. A great way to build on this optimism is for our new leaders to schedule the team-building day of training at Shocco Springs that they all agreed they would do when they spoke at the candidate forum. It would demonstrate a commitment to working together for the greater good of Talladega. They would also keep their word to the people.
Rod Skene
Talladega