Here comes Roy Moore again! Roy Moore says he can win.
But, Roy Moore may be a loser only second to Shorty Price.
For the younger folks, Shorty Price was a candidate for Alabama governor for years.
Never won or was a threat to any candidate or any progress for the state.
I'm not a fan of Sen. Doug Jones, but I think he should pay Moore's qualifying fee and hope he would be his rival in the election.
What I am thinking is, anyone but Roy Moore!
John Merrill would be my choice for U.S. senator … only if Jeff Sessions does not enter the race.
Elmer Gantry, the character in the movie by the same name, best exposes Roy Moore's character.
If you are not familiar with the character, you owe it to yourself and our state to examine it.
Don Stephens
Childersburg