The employees caught in the middle of the the federal government shutdown are temporarily (3 weeks) back at work with pay, pending a deal by the president, Senate and the House. This government shutdown should never have happened and surely not lasted for over 30 days. The shutdown represents a failure of the president and the legislative branch to perform the work they were elected to do.
The shutdown is a recurring failure of the president and Congress to fulfill one of the most important of its many functions – balance and approve the government's budget. Failure to pass and approve a timely budget is an ongoing task that Congress and other presidents have engaged in over the years far too frequently. They would have been fired by now if they were operating a private business.
No matter where you stand or what you believe about this issue, it is flat out wrong for an employer (the government) to hold employees pay hostage. And to add insult to injury, some of the federal workers had to work without pay, and for a while with no guarantee of back pay. Put yourself in the shoes or job of one of those employees. How would you feel, what would you do, how would you manage your finances, take care of yourself and your family. Not to worry. Some of Trump's insensitive friends and officials had an answer for the federal employee pay dilemma.
Adding even more insult and injury to this shameful matter, Wilbur Ross, secretary of commerce, could not understand why unpaid federal workers didn't just go to the bank and get a loan to tide them over. Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, suggested the federal workers were essentially getting a free vacation. Lara Trump, the president's daughter in-law, said going without pay is a sacrifice that federal employees are making for the greater good.Another Trump adviser said federal employees “working without pay are volunteering because of their love for the country, the office of the presidency and presumably their allegiance to Trump.”
Who are these people, what world do they occupy? They have no clue of the reality of working people who are not rich or well connected. The average workers do not like, and cannot afford a vacation without pay. If you have no paid vacation time, you just don't take off because you need your paycheck. You cannot borrow from the bank, or get a million-dollar loan from a relative.
The president even said the federal employees were sort of volunteering because they supported his position. That is a flat-out lie, that most likely popped into Trump's brain and rolled off his tongue as he stood at the podium. His two-year proven prevarication count is well over 4,000. The president is punishing federal workers based on their politics. It is immoral and illegal in some circumstances to work an employee and then not pay them their earned pay. But then Trump does not care about the law, what's right or fair. Trump should know the federal workers did not volunteer and most assuredly do not like being “voluntold” to work and not get paid in a timely manner.
With the dawning of each new day, the ignorance and unfitness of Donald Trump to be president of the United States of America manifests itself more and more, louder and louder. The work, pay, benefits and well-being of employees should never be batted around like a ball and held hostage by the government.
Submitted by Martha Jordan on behalf of The Talladega County Democratic Party.