On Thursday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m., there will be a public discussion at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church at 601 Scott St. in Talladega concerning the violence plaguing our city.
All residents are encouraged to attend. I am especially asking for all churches to announce this meeting during their services prior to the event. If you are a parent of a teenager, please bring them and attend with them.
There will be community leaders, representatives from the Police Department and the City of Talladega there to discuss their respective plans to combat the violence as well as answer your questions and listen to your ideas and comments.
Please attend this event. We need your input and your help in stopping the violence.
David Sparks
Talladega