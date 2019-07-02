I don't know about you, but I am not looking forward to another presidential election. One would think by watching the hourly diatribe by major media that we are still in the 2016 election! Nevertheless, we simply must gird ourselves and tolerate it.
I was somewhat surprised June 28, when the media reported that 94-year-old President Jimmy Carter made public statements declaring President Trump as being "illegitimate." Taking into consideration that Carter is labeled as being the worst president in U.S. history, is known to be in poor health, it is still uncanny that he makes only the second former president to criticize a sitting president. (Obama is the other.)
One has to assume that this is just political rhetoric by Carter. Jimmy Carter — warts and all — is not an ignorant man and surely must be aware of these statistics: Fourteen presidents, including Lincoln, did not receive a majority of the popular vote, relying on the Electoral College vote to win the office; four times in U.S. history the winning president actually got fewer popular votes than the loser (Benjamin Harrison in 1888; Samuel Tilden in 1876; George W. Bush in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016).
Furthermore, in 1826 Samuel Q. Adams received only 30.9 percent of the votes, yet won the presidency. In 2000, George W. Bush was declared the winner with the Supreme Court halting all recounts despite having 49.7 percent of the vote compared to opponent Al Gore at 50.3 percent.
One would hope that Jimmy Carter would enjoy retirement and keep his mouth shut regarding the sitting president. The American people will voice their choice in 2020 just as they did in 2016 and with Carter in 1979.
Please participate in the process, pay attention to the candidates, their positions, and by all means plan to vote!
James W. Anderson
Talladega