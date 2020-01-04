LETTER TO THE EDITOR: John Allen should drop out of race for revenue commissioner

In the Jan. 1, 2020 edition of the Daily Home, there was an excellent article, written by Chris Norwood, about the vacancy in the Talladega County Revenue Commissioner’s office.
In case someone is not aware of the vacancy, it is obvious they don’t read the Daily Home. Thanks to reporters Chris Norwood and Laci Braswell, as well as editorials and letters to the editor writers, the Citizens have been kept apprised of this saga. They care and love this county.
When former Revenue Commissioner, Mrs. Sally Flowers retired, under Alabama law, the filling of the vacancy, became the responsibility of Honorable Governor Kay Ivey.
Several stoogies, described as elected officials, convinced the governor to appoint an individual, that had no experience, who has been forced out of office. Just everyone cannot handle millions of dollars.
With the impending election, less than two months away, I would hope the governor would leave this vacancy alone and let the citizens of the county decide who will serve as Revenue commissioner.
There are only two candidates on the ballot for this position. John Allen, the man who was forced to vacate the office, and Cindy Pennington, a lady who faithful served the citizens of Talladega County, working in the revenue office, for more than thirty years. She was fired, by John Allen, when he was appointed as commissioner.
I know first hand, what John Allen is going thru. I know his anguish, the embarrassment of being forced out of office. I also know how his family feels and their embarrassment. But only John can stop all this. The only way he can is to immediately withdraw from the race. If he continues to seek election, to this office he was forced to resign, if elected, he cannot serve without a bond. This will create another vacancy.
John, if you really care about the county, the people you attend church with, and above all, if you love your family, withdraw from the race.
However, if you don’t really care about the above, then get ready for the onslaught of negative letters to the editor, editorials and news articles. And finally, if you were to be elected and able to serve, you still have to face the county commissioner and they are going to be on your case like white on rice or pit bull dogs on a defiant child. They care about the county and have to answer the folks who elected them.
Larry Barton
Talladega