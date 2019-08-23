Please join me at The Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. This will be a community discussion concerning the current violence that is disturbing our city. There will be two brief presentations with commentary that will last approximately 20 minutes each.
Afterward your ideas and comments will be heard and discussed. We are looking to our residents for their ideas on stopping the violence. Please show your support for finding a solution by attending.
David A. Sparks
Talladega