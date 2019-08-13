Who do you trust?
That's what I am asking myself at this point in my life.
I am suspect from the president of the U.S. to Birmingham folks offering a cool drink of water to those suffering during our current heat wave.
Is the president a liar to the largest degree? Do folks in Birmingham offering cold water to joggers and bikers spike their water cooler?
I don't know. But, if I were jogging or riding a bike past their cooler, I'd pass on by for fear that the water might be contaminated with whatever their warped mind may have added to the water.
What about trust in what the president says?
First it's election time and candidates say anything to get elected or re-elected.
Also,the president has learned that his supporters will run with whatever he says … true or not.
Also, I have learned that to state a lack of support of the current president is equal to whites opposing segregation during the Civil Rights Movement.
I don't have the answer to what is truth for America. But, I will never just open my mouth like a little bird and swallow anything that is offered!!
Don Stephens
Childersburg