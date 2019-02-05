My problem with some Republicans is that they allow crony capitalism to exist. This encourages a push for socialism. I do not remember the name of the law or which president enacted it, but, from the 1940s through the 1960s, until it expired, it required companies and corporations to reinvest most of their profit back into their businesses and employees or face a 90 percent tax.
This kept money flowing and capitalism working very effectively. Today these owners put their profits in the the bank and sit on them. To make matters even worse, they turn around and borrow money to play the stock market. If they figure wrong and cause it to crash, they still have their profits in the bank to fall back on.
The average Americans are the ones hurt if and when this happens as their 401Ks are wiped out. Republicans and Democrats need to ban this practice and reinstate the practice of reinvesting the majority of profits into the companies and their employees.
If not, when the worst happens to this economy, these type capitalists will be as guilty of bringing socialism on America as the socialists themselves.
Billy E. Price
Ashville