Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty recently.
Unfortunately, he became the fifth member of Alabama law enforcement to die in 2019.
Nationwide there have been 87 officers who have been killed this year.
Law enforcement face danger on the job every day, yet in the year 2019, they are still not fully appreciated for the sacrifices they make.
Alabama leaders need to redouble their efforts to provide the tools law enforcement needs to do their work and compensate them well for their work.
Families of those fallen officers suffer immeasurably. First, the loss of a beloved spouse and parent is horrible enough for those left behind. Yet, the family also struggles financially as well.
In addition, prosecutors and judges need to make sure police are not forced to face a revolving door of criminals from state prisons and jails.
There is no doubt our state residents support our police, so let’s make sure those who run our state do as well.
Paul DeMarco
Homewood