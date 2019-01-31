There are few and rare events down through history that are so revolting they defy the nature of mankind and we must continue repeating stories of these events to hopefully prevent a repeat. Obviously, the Holocaust comes to the forefront of these recollections. This week, we recognized the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Concentration Camp where an estimated 1.5 million Jews perished between 1940 through 1945.
Yet, on this very anniversary, we are seeing another abhorrent example of genocide. In the past week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York signed the Reproductive Health Act into law to a standing ovation in the NY state Legislature. This action freely allows abortions through the "9th month" of pregnancy and includes such bizarre reasons as "age, emotional health and economic status" of the mother. The child may be "exterminated" up to actual birth. It is left up to the mother and her physician alone. The Act includes an allowance for "non-medical" personnel to perform these abortions. It is no longer a crime for teenagers to dispose of a newborn fetus. In New York, during the year 2016, 82,189 abortions were performed. Many Catholics are calling on Cardinal Timothy Dolan to excommunicate Gov. Cuomo, who, so far, has brushed off the demands.
As to be expected, this trend is catching on like wildfire. A bill is being considered in the Virginia Legislature that carries the law to even more extremes. Gov. Nathan Northam in a broadcast interview Jan. 30 stated, in part, "... if the baby is born [viable] or even has to be resuscitated, we will make it comfortable, then leave the decision on ending its life entirely with the mother and her physician." The governor is a licensed pediatrician!
Where does mankind draw the line? Why is it called the "Holocaust" when practiced by the Nazis, but acceptable to a large segment of U.S. population when it involves babies?
This matter cannot be left to the liberal left and the spinners. Regardless of your political beliefs, you surely still have a conscience!
James W. Anderson
Talladega