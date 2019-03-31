As far back as I can recall, The Daily Home has been a part of my daily life. I look forward to reading the paper the first thing in the morning. For those who may not know, The Daily Home was founded in 1867 under the name of Our Mountain Home. The paper is one of the oldest papers in the state.
Through the years, I have seen the paper go from very liberal views, to conservative, back to liberalism. I have seen the powers that be use the paper to “get even” with individuals they did not like. I have seen some reporters editorialize in their news articles.
That has changed! In my opinion, under the leadership of Publisher Robert Jackson II, Editor Anthony Cook and Managing Editor Lew Gilliland, the paper has become fair and balanced from the news, obituaries, letters to the editor and community events. Without the paper, Talladega and St. Clair County would have no newspaper for keeping the readers informed.
Daily Home, keep up the good reporting.
Larry Barton
Talladega