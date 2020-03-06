‘Let’s Go Native’ workshop slated for Comer Museum on April 4 (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- Artist Enid Probst, of Montgomery, will instruct a “Let’s Go Native” Workshop on Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Comer Museum & Arts Center.
In this class, students will make a decorative 6-inch-by-6-inch stone mosaic using rocks collected in Alabama. The class will include a brief overview of the geology of Alabama, more specifically Sylacauga, and the rocks that will be used in class.
The stone for the mosaics will include slate, marble, sandstone and schist collected in Alabama. Other materials will also be available to combine with the stone. The instructor often includes shells and mosaic glass in her work and will make these materials available for inclusion.
Students will learn the basics of abstract design, the basics of cutting rocks, the appropriate adhesive and preparation for the substrate. All materials are provided except latex gloves and eye protection, which are recommended.
This is an opportunity to become involved in the Magic of Marble Festival and create your own stone masterpiece. The class is designed for adults and students age 12 and above. The cost is $85 per student. Students are encouraged to bring a bag lunch and a beverage (microwave available).