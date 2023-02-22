 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Legislation would add requirements for being elected sheriff

Sheriff Billy Murray.jpg

St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

A bill prepared by Alabama State Rep. Jim Hill (R-Springville) would add to the requirements that must be met by those running for the office of sheriff in St. Clair County.

As it is, the requirements to qualify for the position of sheriff fall under state rules, such as that the person must be at least 18 and a registered voter.