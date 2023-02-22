Legislation would add requirements for being elected sheriff

A bill prepared by Alabama State Rep. Jim Hill (R-Springville) would add to the requirements that must be met by those running for the office of sheriff in St. Clair County.
As it is, the requirements to qualify for the position of sheriff fall under state rules, such as that the person must be at least 18 and a registered voter.
Hill, along with St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray, say it’s time for the minimum requirements to change.
“With the office of the sheriff’s duties and responsibilities, the requirements of the office, it’s necessary,” Murray said. “This is a big operation.”
As outlined in the bill, which is to be introduced in the upcoming legislative session, the new requirement would specify a minimum age of 30, that the candidate has at least five years’ experience as a certified and full-time law enforcement officer, has a high school diploma or GED, and has not been convicted of a felony offense.
In addition, the bill stipulates that upon election, the candidate attend a minimum of 12 hours per year of executive-level continuing education approved by the Alabama Sheriff’s Association or the National Sheriff’s Association.
The changes would become effective on the first day of the third month following its passage and approval by the governor.
‘I believe the main issues are that this is a county that’s growing, the needs are larger, they aren’t diminishing,” Hill said. “It’s important that we have these qualifications.”
The county’s growth in population supports the need, he said.
“Our population was about 30,000 when I came to St. Clair County in 1979,” Hill said. “Now, it’s at about 92,000. The department is much larger, there are more people, and it’s a tremendous responsibility.”
Murray said he estimates that at least 40 of the state’s 67 counties have added qualifications for the office already.
“This is a positive thing,” he said. “Who would be against professionalism?”
Hill made reference to his previous role in public service — 19 years as a judge in St. Clair County — as giving him an ideal vantage point for witnessing what comes through the county’s court system.
“I’ve seen what goes on, serving as sheriff is a big job,” he said. “We do need this experience, education and continued training and education with the office.”