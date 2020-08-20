Legality of Mike Landers’ candidacy for Sylacauga council called into question

SYLACAUGA -- A letter from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office has raised questions regarding the legitimacy of a candidate for Sylacauga City Council.
Mike Landers, a candidate of Sylacauga council District 1, said Thursday he is fully within his rights to seek and hold elected office, and that he and his attorney will be seeking an opinion from Talladega County Circuit Court confirming this some time Monday. The election is Tuesday.
Landers pleaded guilty to several counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card in September 2018. The crimes occurred while he was director of the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
After entering his guilty plea, Landers was sentenced to 33 months in prison, suspended, and given two years probation.
His probation ends next month, after the election, but before he would take office if he wins.
According to a pair of letters from Mike Lewis, communications director for the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, “In general, a convicted felon cannot hold office in Alabama unless his voting rights have been restored by a restoration of civil rights issued by the Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles.”
Lewis goes on to explain that state law says, “Those who shall have been convicted of … any … crime punishable by imprisonment in the state or federal penitentiary” is disqualified from holding office.
He goes on to cite a state Supreme Court ruling from 2006 and a formal attorney general’s opinion from 2008 that seek a plain reading of the law in interpreting it.
Lewis emphasized he was unaware of the specifics of Lander’s situation and would not be able to comment on them if he was. The statute regarding disqualification would apply in any situation where there was a felony conviction, he said.
“Finally,” Lewis writes, “it is important to note that a person’s eligibility to vote might not affect his legal ability to hold office. Under the law, in some circumstances, a person might be allowed to vote, but not be allowed to hold office. For example, a person convicted of unlawful possession of a controlled substance can vote for the mayor, but he cannot hold office as mayor. Crimes that disqualify someone from voting” are listed in a separate statute.
Of course, a convicted felon can seek election if his rights are restored by the state Board of Pardons and Paroles. According to ABPP spokesman Terry Abbott, a felon can not apply for restoration of his rights until after his probation is up.
Like Lewis, Abbot said he could not comment on a specific case, but only in generalities.
Abbott did, however, provide a list of crimes that would prevent someone convicted of them from voting. The list does not include fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
As Lewis pointed out, however, the fact that a conviction does not keep someone from being able to vote would not necessarily mean they are still eligible for public office.
Qualifying
Sylacauga City Clerk Patricia Carden is responsible for accepting the paperwork when candidates qualify to run for public office in that city, but her responsibilities and authority are somewhat limited, she said.
Citing the state election manual, which she was was her primary reference during qualifying, she said her responsibility was to make sure the candidate was on the voter list for the city (which is provided by Talladega County, which gets it from the Alabama secretary of state), lives within the city limits and, for council candidates, that the live in the district where they will be running. They must have lived in the city and the district for at least 90 days before election day.
She said she does not, and never has, asked a candidate about their criminal history and would not be able to do anything about it anyway.
Citing the manual again, she said, “The receipt and filing of statements of candidacy constitute ministerial acts. The clerk and the mayor (who also signs off on the qualification forms) have no authority to judge the qualifications of a candidate, including the residency of a candidate. Their only job is to receive the statements, which are properly filled out, and see to it that the names of the candidates are properly placed on the ballot.” Questions are to be resolved by the courts, or possibly an attorney general’s opinion.
The response
While acknowledging his guilt, Landers provided a written statement defending his eligibility and blaming the questions regarding it as politically motivated.
He said he accepted public scrutiny as a given when he qualified for office, adding, “I have lived my life openly and never expected my past, neither the positive nor the negative, to not be considered and reviewed. I said in my first statements regarding my campaign that I could not and would not claim perfection. All public records are just that. I have not and will not attempt to conceal or mislead anyone about past mistakes I have made. I have complied with the terms expected of me to fulfill my obligations to the state of Alabama related to my past mistakes.”
He wrote the questions regarding his candidacy have hurt his family and supporters, but that his campaign continues to go strong and gain momentum.
“Finally, I suggest that for accurate information about the legality of my campaign or my holding the council seat, that perhaps the best source of legal information would be the district attorney for Talladega County. You can get a clear definition of the differences in the classifications of offenses involving moral turpitude and those that do not.”
Reached for comment Thursday evening, District Attorney Steve Giddens said “He’s been convicted of a felony. It is my understanding that he cannot hold elected office.”