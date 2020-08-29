Leeds wins defensive battle, holds off Pell City 20-17

LEEDS — On Pell City’s first play from scrimmage in Friday night’s battle with Leeds, a fumbled exchange turned into a defensive touchdown for the Green Wave.
The play was a portent of things to come, as the two defenses dominated much of the action at Home Smiles Field.
Ultimately, the defensive struggle played in favor of the Green Wave, who took advantage of three Panther turnovers to prevail 20-17.
“They’re (the defense) the heroes tonight, brother,” said Leeds head coach Jerry Hood.
The final exchange told the tale. After a quarterback sneak by Pell City’s Baylor Smith cut the Leeds’ advantage to 13-10, the Panthers’ Carlos Herring picked off Green Wave quarterback Jarrod Latta to give the Panthers possession at their own 39.
A burst by tailback David Keith moved the ball to midfield. However, two plays later, the Leeds defense returned the favor, as Tanner Chambers intercepted Smith and returned it to the Leeds 47.
The Green Wave then drove the ball 53 yards in seven plays, culminating in a 4-yard touchdown by Joshua Ruff.
Pell City head coach Wayne Lee pointed to the turnovers as the difference in the final score.
“You take away (the turnovers), we win the football game,” said Lee. “We better eliminate them or we’re not going to win any football games.”
For the night, Pell City (0-1) limited Leeds to 209 total yards, and forced two turnovers of their own. However, the Panthers failed to cash in opportunities — a first-and-goal at the Leeds 1 turned into a 10-yard loss and a blocked field goal, and the Panthers missed a second field goal after a holding penalty killed their drive to open the second half.
“We needed to get a win, but we didn’t,” said Lee. “So, now we’ve got to take and we’ve got to build on the things we did do right, eliminate the things we didn’t do right and go on.”
Three to know
Exactly who recovered that fumble to open Friday night’s game was still unknown, even after the game. Leeds coaches identified senior linebacker Jacob Cain as the person who recovered the football in the end zone, though it was forced by sophomore C.J. Douglas. For his part, Cain said, “I think it was me (who recovered it). I really don’t remember.”
Pell City’s Carson Walker helped intensify the final few moments of the game with a 97-yard kickoff return with just over a minute to play in the game. Walker also unleashed a 77-yard punt in the first half, pinning Leeds inside its own 5-yard line.
Leeds’ Jeremiah Hunter led all rushers, with 71 yards on 11 carries. His 30-yard run in the third quarter was the first offensive TD of the game and gave the Green Wave a 13-3 lead.
Who said
Leeds head coach Jerry Hood: “I just challenged (my team), and I said, ‘You’re either going to be the same old people, or you’re going to take a win. Which one are you?’ They came out, and you saw their effort.”
Pell City head coach Wayne Lee: “We play so many young people, and we’ve got to grow up. … We’ve got a big area game next week, so we’ve got to get back in there next week, get on the practice field and get ready to go get a win.”
Up next
Both teams open region play next week. Pell City travels to face Southside Gadsden. Leeds will host Lincoln.