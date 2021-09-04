Leeds prevails against Lincoln

LINCOLN — Friday night’s Class 5A, Region 6 opener for both Leeds and Lincoln felt like a top-10 matchup.
And, according to both head coaches, that’s exactly what it was.
“If that’s the No. 4 team (in 5A), this is a pretty good team right here, too,” Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said after his team fell 19-13 to the fourth-ranked Green Wave.
He’ll get no argument from his counterpart.
“They’re as good as we are,” Leeds head coach Jerry Hood said. “They just came up short tonight.”
The Golden Bears (1-2, 0-1 in Region 6) claimed a 13-6 lead when senior Jack Poarch hooked up with Camare Hampton for a 76-yard touchdown strike on the first drive of the second half. That lead held until Leeds’ Rametrius Yelverton hauled in a touchdown pass on third-and-goal with 6:35 to play.
Lincoln appeared on the verge of retaking the lead after a fourth-down conversion gave them first down at the Leeds 47. However, a botched snap created a long-yardage situation, and Poarch’s deep pass attempt was nabbed out of the air by Leeds’ Tanner Chambers. Chambers took the ball all the way to the Golden Bear 30-yard line.
Yelverton scored his third touchdown from 3 yards out with only five seconds left on the clock at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium.
Poarch keyed the offense for the Golden Bears, finishing with 201 all-purpose yards, and accounting for both Lincoln touchdowns. His first TD, a 1-yard sneak, capped a 53-yard drive that gave Lincoln the lead in the second quarter.
Leeds answered with an 87-yard drive, mostly on the back of Yelverton and Devonte Megginson. The Green Wave rushed for 176 yards as a team.
What to know
—Lincoln receivers Camare Hampton and Jakorrian Davis combined for five catches and 147 yards receiving on the night. Hampton turned in the game’s most explosive play, a 76-yard catch-and-run from Poarch that gave Lincoln the lead.
—Leeds’ Jarod Latta finished with 126 yards and a touchdown through the air, surviving two turnovers in the process.
—Lincoln’s Tae Elston forced one of those turnovers, intercepting a screen pass attempt in the third quarter. Elston also rushed for 24 yards.
Who said
—Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker on the game: “We just let it known in the state, this is a different team this year. … As long as we play like we played tonight, with the effort we played tonight, that’s all I can ask. We clean up mistakes, we’ll be a good football team.”
—Leeds head coach Jerry Hood on the game: “I tried to tell my kids, they’d only played one game, and you know how kids are. They read about themselves in the paper, they’re 2-0, they think, whatever. We came out just wasting this opportunity. But I do applaud their resilience. I love their resilience.”
Next up
—Leeds will return home to face archrival Moody next week. Lincoln travels to face Center Point.