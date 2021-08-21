Leeds overwhelms Sylacauga in second half

LEEDS — A second-half surge propelled the Leeds Greenwave to a Week 0 victory over Sylacauga on Friday at Homer Smiles Field.
Powered by touchdown runs of 66 and 55 yards by senior tailback Maleek Pope, the Aggies led the Greenwave by six points at halftime. The game flipped in the second half, as Leeds rolled up 271 yards of offense and scored every time the Greenwave touched the football.
When the dust finally settled, Leeds walked away with a 40-20 victory.
Pope scored the first time he touched the football Friday, breaking tackles on a 66-yard run. In the second quarter, he added a second TD. After Leeds (1-0) had tied the game on a blocked punt, the senior burst off tackle for a 55-yard TD to give the Aggies back the lead.
He finished the game with 182 yards to lead all rushers.
The second half was a different story — Leeds scored on a 32-yard pass from Jarod Latta to Devonte Megginson to tie the game on its first possession of the third quarter. Latta then converted a broken play into a 13-yard TD run on the next drive to give the Green Wave the lead for good.
Sylacauga (0-1) consistently drove into Leeds territory throughout the second half but turned it over twice and saw another drive end on downs.
Three to know
—Sylacauga quarterback Brayson Edwards finished with 90 yards passing for the game, including a 22-yard toss to Aaron Roland to set up the second Aggies touchdown.
—Leeds tailback Rametrius Yelverton finished with 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including 115 in the second half.
—The Aggie defense forced a turnover on its first snap of the season, as Sylacauga’s Hudson Hodges recovered a fumble. The Aggies scored to go up 14-0 on the ensuing possession.
Who said
—Sylacauga head coach Rob Carter, after a fourth-quarter scuffle between the two teams resulted in an ejection: “They never see the guy that does what starts it, or whatever. Sylacauga was wrong, that’s not how we play the game. The young man was sorry for it. We’ll fix that.”
—Leeds head coach Jerry Hood on the incident: “It’s football. Those kinds of things happen. We move on. It’s no indication of those kids or our kids, or whatever happened. It’s a class bunch at Sylacauga. They got a great coach, good people. We don’t worry about that kind of stuff. It happened, let’s move on.”
Next up
—Leeds will travel to face Pell City. Sylacauga will return home to face Lincoln.