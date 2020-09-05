Leeds makes big stop in fourth quarter, holds off Lincoln 21-14

LEEDS — It was only fitting for Friday night’s hard-fought region opener between the Leeds Green Wave and Lincoln Golden Bears to come down to a single yard.
Trailing 21-14 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Golden Bears found themselves facing fourth-and-goal from the Leeds’ 1-yard line, with a chance to tie the game.
But the Green Wave stood up tailback Latavious Wilson, and that turned out to be enough to preserve a 21-14 victory for Leeds.
"That was a huge, unbelievable stop,” Leeds head coach Jerry Hood said. “And the defense played great for two straight weeks.”
Defense carried the day for both teams, as the two offenses struggled to overcome costly mistakes that killed promising drives throughout the game.
“We have to clean up our mistakes,” Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said. “We had a few costly turnovers, and obviously, the play there on the goal line. But give Leeds credit. It was two good teams going at it.”
Leeds (2-1, 1-0) got two third-quarter touchdown passes from sophomore Jarrod Latta, who finished with 228 yards through the air. His second TD, a 26-yard toss to junior Brody Goodman, provided the winning margin.
“The main thing is, we started hitting some balls in the throw game, to get people out of the box,” Hood said.
Lincoln (0-3, 0-1) opened the game with a 73-yard touchdown drive, culminating in a 30-yard pass from sophomore Jack Poarch to senior JD Davis.
The Bears’ defense kept the Green Wave out of the end zone for most of the first half; Leeds’ Rametrious Yelverton dove in from a yard out with 19 seconds left in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-all.
The Golden Bears did have one more chance in the fourth quarter after a missed Green Wave field goal gave them possession at their own 20-yard line. After two first downs, Leeds’ Jamal Jordan stepped in front of a Poarch pass, enabling the Green Wave to kneel out the clock.
Three to know
Lincoln’s Latavious Wilson was a “workhorse” for the Golden Bears, in Zedaker’s words. Wilson finished with 31 carries for 136 yards, and a touchdown.
Leeds junior Joshua Ruff provided a spark for the Green Wave offense, with 169 receiving yards, and a touchdown. He also threw a touchdown pass from the Wildcat position, though the completion was nullified by a penalty.
Lincoln receiver Brian Garrett was as reliable as ever for the Golden Bears, with 8 receptions for 55 yards.
They said it
Cameron Dunklin, Leeds senior defensive end: “We’re hungry. We’re dedicated. We’re working hard. … I’m a senior this year and I just want to finish this season off a good season. And we’re doing that.”
Matt Zedaker, Lincoln head coach: “We have to grow up quick. We have eight injuries on our roster right now, but that’s not an excuse. We have to go back to the drawing board, and keep fighting.”
Up next
Lincoln will return home to face Center Point. Leeds will travel to face Moody.