CHILDERSBURG -- Leeds scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Childersburg 24-12 at John Cox Stadium on Friday night.
Childersburg led 12-0 with 6:36 left in the third quarter, but the Tigers were unable to put the game away.
“We have to finish the game and we didn’t,” Childersburg head coach Jonathan Beverly said. “For the last quarter and a half, we got outplayed. I’ll take the blame for that.
“Sitting here tonight, I don’t know what there was to do differently because for 2 1/2 quarters, we had everything we wanted.”
Leeds struggled to move the ball in the first half in thanks to Childersburg’s defense, but for the second week in a row, that defense struggled in the second half.
Childersburg took a 12-0 lead on a Cameron Thrash 2-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak with 6:36 left in the third period.
Leeds responded on its ensuing possession. The Green Wave had a short field to work with as they started the drive on their 46-yard line, and they only needed 41 seconds to get into the end zone.
Jakobi Hunter rushed for 49 yards on two carries on the drive, which included a 9-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 12-7 with 5:55 left in the quarter.
Hunter continued to have his way on the Green Waves’ next drive. The senior running back capped off a 57-yard march with a touchdown from 7 yards out to give Leeds a 14-12 edge with 3.4 seconds left in the period.
After marching down the field for a touchdown to start the third quarter, Childersburg’s offense struggled.
Cameron Thrash turned the ball over twice in the final period. The senior quarterback threw a pass that was intercepted by Jacob Cain, who returned it 27 yards to the Childersburg 3.
The Tigers’ defense was able to hold the Green Wave to a 22-yard field goal by Yair Cabrera that increased the advantage to 17-12 with 7:45 left.
Just when Childersburg began to show promise on offense, the Green Wave defense created a turnover. Thrash called his own number for a 9-yard gain, but a Green Wave defender delivered a hit that forced Thrash to fumble. Leeds recovered at the Childersburg 45.
After forcing a punt, Childersburg failed to convert on a fourth down, which gave Leeds the ball at the Tigers’ 26.
Hunter ran for his third touchdown of the game on the next play to increase Leeds’ lead to 24-12 with 4:13 remaining.
Childersburg tried to use its ground attack to get back into the game, but it was ineffective
Three to know
- Terry Thomas caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Thrash with 4:07 left in the second quarter.
- Childersburg turned the ball over three times Friday. Thrash threw two interceptions, including one that was returned 90 yards by Omar Conley for a touchdown. The score was taken off the board due to a block-in-the-back penalty on the return.
- Hunter rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries for the Green Wave.
Who said
Leeds head coach Walter Hood on the comeback: “We told the kids we know our situation, so do we have the competitive character to keep practicing and getting better through these kinds of weeks. Our kids did, so when they took it down and scored, I was like, ‘Wow.’ Then we continued to answer, answer and answer. I loved the way we played tonight. We looked more like a complete football team. We needed that win. That will propel us to great things this year.”
Beverly on how to keep the players’ morale up for the final game: “These seniors have put in four years of blood, sweat, tears, and they have been completely dedicated. That right there should make you want to end on a high note. You get to play in front of your hometown for one last time, you get to play on this football field one more time, you get to wear this blue jersey one more time. That should be plenty of motivation.”
Up next
- Childersburg hosts Anniston in its season finale Friday.
- Leeds will host Pleasant Grove on Friday.