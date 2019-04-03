SYLACAUGA -- Author Ruth Cook will present an adult lecture on a gifted painter, sculptor and poet who is not familiar to many Alabamians, according to a press release.
“The Geneva Mercer Story” will be told in the Harry I. Brown Auditorium at the B. B. Comer Memorial Library on Friday at 10 a.m. The lecture is being held in conjunction with Sylacauga’s Magic of Marble Festival, which began Tuesday and runs through April 13.
Mercer, a native of Jefferson, Alabama, in Marengo County, took art lessons as a child, but only after she enrolled at the Alabama Normal School in Livingston did she receive the encouragement and guidance that led her to study art professionally.
The school’s president, Julia Tutwiler, recognized the young girl’s talent and arranged an apprenticeship for her with the marble sculptor Giuseppe Moretti.
Mercer is best remembered by some as the studio assistant of Moretti, who gained a measure of fame as the creator of Vulcan, the iron sculpture that towers over Birmingham and serves as the city’s mascot.
After seeing samples of the young woman’s work, Moretti brought her into his studio in 1907, and from that time forward, Mercer not only worked side by side with Moretti on many of his creations, but she was also a faithful companion to him and his wife until the end of their lives.
Encouraged by the Morettis to develop her own artistic talent, Mercer created her first sculpture in 1909—the Flimp Fountain, which continues to be on display at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. She wrote in her diary that Moretti encouraged her individuality as an artist but also insisted on technical craftsmanship.
Many works followed Mercer’s first sculpture, along with devotional poetry, as she traveled from Sylacauga to Pittsburgh and New York, and to Italy with the Morettis. The childless couple seem to have regarded themselves as guardians as well as employers of this gifted young woman, who saw beauty in the natural world as well as in human artistic creations.
Mercer came into her own as a respected sculptor before American women received the right to vote, but she was one of many women in the early 20th century who sought independence and recognition of their art.
Another talented young woman, who also became an assistant to Moretti, was Marjorie Van Winkle, of Pittsburgh, who came to Alabama after Mercer and the Morettis returned here in 1924. She later became the wife of Mitchell King, one of the owners of Alabama Marble Company.
Although Mercer painted and wrote verse in her later years, sculpture was her main vocation, and it is in that artistic medium that she made her greatest and most lasting contribution.
Public buildings in Alabama contain many of her works, and in the early 1930s, the state of Alabama commissioned her to cast the Julia Tutwiler Memorial tablet for the Department of Archives and History.
In 1989, four years after her death, Mercer found honor in her own state at last with posthumous induction into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame.