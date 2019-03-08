SYLACAUGA – Each year, the new class of Leadership Sylacauga takes on a project that allows its members to contribute to their community.
Laura Strickland, executive director of the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the Leadership program, said the 2018-19 class has decided on a project to coincide with the state’s bicentennial celebration.
The Leadership Sylacauga class project is “Sylacauga Serves.”
Strickland explained that Sylacauga is a giving community, and there are numerous opportunities to serve. However, not everyone is aware of the many opportunities available.
“One of our goals is to provide the information on service events in one place so everyone will be able to find an event where they can serve,” Strickland said. “Another goal is to have community members and businesses to complete 200 acts of service in honor of the state’s bicentennial.”
The executive director said the class would like to record and make available to everyone through a Sylacauga Serves website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all the opportunities available for community service.
The Leadership class is seeking the public’s help in compiling a list of 200 service events. Businesses and organizations may already have an event they’re working towards but could use some additional help.
To include your event, please email Allyson Craddock at allyson.craddock@scsboe.org and provide her with the information about your event.
If you do not have an event but would like your business and employees to participate in Sylacauga Serves, please contact Craddock or the Chamber to ask about the many opportunities available.
The Sylacauga Serves Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/SylacaugaServes/; Instagram is @SylacaugaServes; and Twitter is @SylacaugaServes.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 256-249-0308.