Marvin Pipkin, president of Lay Lake HOBO (Home Owners & Boat Owners) has announced the 20th Lay Lake Clean-up will be the week of March 24-30.
The Clean-up, under the leadership of Judy Jones for 20 consecutive years, will culminate in a volunteer hot dog picnic at noon Saturday, March 30, at Beeswax Marina, off Route 145.
Dumpsters will be at many marinas for the Clean-up.
For barge removal of large items (not logs), contact Jones with GPS coordinates at 205-669-4865, or at jonesfl@bellsouth.net.