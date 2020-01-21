Lawsuit against Talladega city school board, superintendent may be headed to trial

A lawsuit brought against the Talladega City Board of Education and Superintendent Tony Ball by two parents — one of them a board member — appears to be headed to trial, according to documents filed in federal court earlier this month.
A court-ordered “stay” — issued while the case went through mediation on June 6 last year — was lifted last week, according to court documents.
The civil suit, filed in 2018, originally involved current school board Chairwoman Mary McGhee, Debra Wilson and Sandra Beavers, who has since been elected to the school board.
Court documents indicate that McGhee’s portion of the case was resolved in mediation, so she is no longer a part of the lawsuit.
The other two plaintiffs, Beavers and Wilson, fired their attorney and have since hired a new attorney. Both women allege discrimination against their sons when they were students at Talladega High School.
Beavers’ son was “prevented from continuing to play varsity basketball after having played for
approximately two years. Beavers position is that the decision to remove her son was arbitrary and capricious, (and) she was prevented from any means of redress by the defendant (and) was hostilely refused an appeal to the board.”
In her portion of the suit, Beavers said her son was a candidate for athletic scholarships, and that his first amendment rights to free expression and his fifth and 14th amendment rights to due process were violated, based on race.
Wilson asserts that rules were developed that “targeted her son specifically, which in their
implementation caused her son to perform the work of the school janitorial staff by handling heavy loads of trash to deposit on the outside of the school in the presence, sight and hearing of other students, thus diminishing his standing in the esteem of other students.”
After Wilson and her husband complained, her son’s teacher allegedly “retaliated by consistently lowering his conduct grades.”
Wilson’s complaint also says her son was deemed a gifted student, but in February of last year, “the Alabama State Department of Education found the Talladega City School System was in violation of (the) gifted plan. The violation of the gifted plan damaged Wison’s son, thus requiring him to be enrolled in summer school to make up for the educational regression.”
Wilson also alleges in the lawsuit that she was denied the opportunity to seek redress from the superintendent or the board, and alleges the same violations as Beavers.
These allegations are laid out in Beavers’ and Wilson’s second amended complaint. Under the most recent ruling, they will be allowed 30 days to amend their complaint again. The defendants, Ball and the board, will then have 21 days to respond.
According to the synopsis attached to the most recent ruling, the defendants initially “den(ied) all
allegations asserted against them in the second amended complaint, and assert that the plaintiffs have not stated a viable federal constitutional claim upon which relief can be granted. They further assert that many of the plaintiff’s claims are now moot and that the plaintiffs otherwise lack standing to bring many of their claims. Finally, the individual defendants further assert that the claims asserted against them in their individual capacities are redundant of the claims asserted against the defendant board and are, therefore, unnecessary, and that they are otherwise entitled to qualified immunity from the plaintiff’s claims.”