Lawnmower, utility trailer accident in Childersburg results in person being airlifted early Saturday

CHILDERSBURG -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an accident in Childersburg on Saturday morning that resulted in one person being airlifted to Georgia.
According to a release issued by the Jacksonville Trooper Post, ALEA was notified of the accident by Talladega County 911 at 1:08 a.m. The accident took place on Hasletts Road in Childersburg, according to the release.
“A minor, operating a John Deere riding lawnmower, was traveling westbound on Heasletts Road,” the release says. “The lawnmower was traveling uphill and towing a small utility trailer with a single occupant.
“The utility trailer became disconnected from the lawnmower and rolled backwards into the eastbound lane. A Honda Accord, traveling eastbound on Heasletts Road, struck the utility trailer with the single occupant still inside it.
“The utility trailer occupant was flown by helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital in Georgia. The accident is still under investigation by ALEA Troopers.”
According to Senior Trooper Ryan Key, the occupant of the utility trailer was an adult.
The driver of the Accord was not injured, he said.
No further information was available Saturday evening.