Law enforcement looking into armed robbery at Sylacauga produce stand Thursday night

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a produce stand in Sylacauga on Thursday night, according to a press release.
According to the release, deputies and Sylacauga police officers responded to a robbery call at Ronnie’s Produce on Tuskegee Street around 8 p.m.
“As the store owner closed down, an unknown (male) produced a handgun and demanded money from the cash register,” the release said. “The suspect then began to flee with an undetermined amount of U.S. currency and exchanged gunfire with another bystander … There were no reported injuries, but the building did sustain damage from the gunfire.”
No further description of the suspect was available.
Investigators responded to process the scene and interview witnesses, according to the release.
“This is an ongoing robbery investigation, and no further information will be released at this time,” it concludes.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. You may also leave an anonymous tip at www.talladegasheriff.com or the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.