SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Police Department was notified of a possible bomb threat at the Sylacauga Housing Authority Central Office at 11:08 a.m. Thursday, a Sylacauga Housing Authority press release states.
The Central Office is at 415 W. 8th St.
Upon arrival, Sylacauga police conducted a brief investigation and supported the evacuation of all SHA staff and guests.
According to the release, the Sylacauga Fire Department and paramedics also responded.
The SPD later determined the Central Office building and Sylavon Court offices were safe, and staff were allowed to re-enter the building.
The threat remains under investigation by the SPD.
“The Sylacauga Housing Authority is dedicated to ensuring the safety of our residents and staff,” the release adds. “We would like to thank the Sylacauga Police Department, Sylacauga Fire Department and all other first responders for their service.”
Efforts to reach Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson were unsuccessful Thursday.