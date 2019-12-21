Laundromat owners Melissa, Billy Blaylock have seen toy drive grow over last 4 years (with photos)

PELL CITY -- This is obviously a very busy time of year if you’re Santa Claus.
For the last four years, Melissa and Billy Blaylock, owners of BAM'S Coin Laundry in Pell City, Springville, Talladega and Childersburg, have decided to help the big guy out.
“We just needed to do something to give back,” Billy Blaylock said.
Added Melissa Blaylock, “The number of kids getting gifts is almost unlimited. We have a lot of people bringing in gifts, a lot of people making donations over the last four years.”
Billy said the project has gotten bigger every year. He noted that 50 bikes will be given out this year.
“But we can’t do it alone,” Melissa said, stopping to introduce the people who had come in to help corral the donations and hand them out. In a matter of a few minutes, she introduced Melissa McGowan, Ponda Oliver, Blake Alexander, Juan Montgomery and Elicia Houlihan, among others.
“I just live right down the street and I come here to wash my clothes,” Holulihan said. “I was talking to Melissa (Blaylock), and she told me they were collecting toys and would be handing them out Dec. 21. I said not only would I donate, but I wanted to help hand them out.”
Dennis Harker, of Southside, helped get the Blaylocks started in the laundromat business and helped arrange for Santa to make his yearly visit to Pell City.
“He’s my brother from another mother,” Harker said of Blaylock.
The toy drive and giveaway has been around for four years now, but the growth has always been through increasing word of mouth rather than a concerted effort to top the previous year.
And, of course, Melissa Blaylock added, “There is a lot of prayer. I want to thank God for letting us do this and make sure God gets all the glory.”
But for all the people making Saturday’s event happen, they were tremendously outnumbered by the line of children that stretched from one end of the building to another.
Kylacia, 9; Londyn, 7; and Klyah, 3; were there Saturday with their friend, Ja’Myah, 7. All except Klyah, who is not old enough to go to school yet, attend Walter M. Kennedy Elementary in Pell City.
And all three had set their sights on the same gifts: A “big box of LOL Dolls,” they all said.
Bryadon Gover, 9, is a Kennedy student who is asking for a bicycle and a DVD player.
Allex and Dallton Kemp, ages 11 and 10, attend Williams Intermediate and Iola Roberts Elementary, respectively.
“The best thing about Christmas is being with my mom, because it’s not Christmas without her,” Allex said. “That’s what’s most important. I’d really like for us to get a new house. We’ve been trying to get that for years.”
Failing that, he said he wants a bicycle for Christmas and a pump to go with it because he tends to be tough on tires.
His brother said the same thing.
Thomas and Terrell Moss said they are 11 and 9, attending Williams and Eden Elementary, respectively.
Thomas is asking for a PlayStation 4 Slim, and Terrell is asking for a tablet.
“But mostly, we’re thankful for friends and family,” both boys said.