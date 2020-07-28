Latest Sylacauga Chamber projects aims to encourage positive conversation about city

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its latest community project, Positively Sylacauga.
The project is the brainchild of this year’s Leadership Sylacauga class and was presented to the City Council during its meeting Thursday.
Chelsey Strong, a member of the class that worked with Muscadine Marketing, addressed the council about the project. Strong said the project is to promote positive conversation about the city.
“It started as an initiation of starting some sort of positive conversation about the empty storefronts throughout our downtown area,” Strong said.
She said she understood that no one individually could do anything about the storefronts, but the city could, together flip the conversation.
Strong said an important part of this is realizing there is positive news about the city. She points out that no businesses have closed due to COVID-19 and, in fact, many have even opened. The point of the project is to bring this positive conversation to the forefront.
The plan is to have businesses display signs and decals that advertise the program just to remind people to stay positive. It will also have banners hanging in street areas. The program will also distribute hand sanitizer bottles and ear savers that can be used for face masks that have the Positively Sylacauga branding.
“If we stay healthy, we can at least try to stay open,” Strong said.
She said the project also has a health and safety aspect, and said it will encourage people to wash their hands, wear a mask, and follow the rules.
Strong said the project was launched recently, and several letters were sent to local Chamber members. Since then, Strong said, 24 businesses have already opted into the program and had their materials delivered. She said the idea is to expand it to more businesses each weak.
Strong said the real success of the project will not be measured in participants, however, but in the number of people who choose to look positive on the city and invest locally.