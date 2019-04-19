TALLADEGA -- The latest round of unemployment figures brought good news for Talladega and St. Clair counties, whether measuring month over month or year over year.
The figures were released by the Alabama Department of Labor on Friday.
Talladega County’s preliminary unemployment rate for March was 4.0 percent, down from the March 2018 revised rate of 4.4. The February 2019 revised rate was 4.3.
St. Clair County also saw its jobless rate drop. St. Clair’s preliminary March rate was 3.4 percent, down from 3.6 in March 2018 and 3.5 in February 2019.
St. Clair’s March preliminary rate represented 1,367 unemployed persons, down by 66 from a year ago and by 30 from February. Talladega’s March rate represented 1,449 jobless individuals, a drop of 98 from March 2018 and 93 from February.
Both counties saw the number of people working grow. Talladega had 34,329 employed persons in March 2019, up by 613 from March 2018 and by 396 from February. In St. Clair, the number of working individuals was 39,021 for March, up by 811 from the same month a year ago and 324 from February.
St. Clair County’s Civilian Labor Force, defined as the number of people working and the number of people seeking jobs, grew from 39,652 in March 2018 to 40,397 in March 2019. The February 2019 figure was 40,103. Those same figures for Talladega County were 35,778 (March 2019), 35,475 (February 2019) and 35,263 (March 2018).
The state
The number of people counted as employed in Alabama is at a record high, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in a release Friday.
“Once again, we’ve shattered employment records in Alabama,” said Washington, in the release. “More people are working now than ever before in Alabama’s history. Employers are continuing to post jobs, companies are moving operations and our existing businesses are expanding, all of which is great news for Alabamians.”
2,132,578 people were counted as employed in March, up from 2,127,676 in February and up 28,953 from March 2018’s count of 2,103,625. March’s rate represents 82,368 unemployed persons, compared to 82,247 in February and 88,723 in March 2018.
Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted March unemployment rate is 3.7 percent, unchanged from February and remaining at a record low, and below March 2018’s rate of 4.0.
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are Shelby at 2.8 percent, Marshall at 3.2 and Morgan, Madison, and Elmore at 3.3. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are Wilcox at 8.4, Lowndes at 6.7 and Clarke at 6.5.
Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are Homewood and Northport at 2.6 percent, Hoover and Vestavia Hills at 2.7 and Alabaster at 2.8. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are Selma at 7.5, Prichard at 6.1 and Anniston at 5.3.