TALLADEGA -- The last of a dozen people named in a 21-count federal indictment unsealed Oct. 1 is now in custody.
Michael Twymon, 49, was arrested by Talladega police Wednesday on a federal warrant charging conspiracy to distribute drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine between May 2017 and July 2019.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers recognized Twymon and were aware of the federal warrant. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (a pipe and rolling papers) and with failure to appear on misdemeanor bail jumping, according to Talladega County Metro Jail Records.
In addition to Twymon, the indictment unsealed last month also included Patrick Nolan “Yo-Yo” McSwain, 50, of Talladega; Nolberto Ortega, 54, of Chicago; Edgar Aguilar Terrazas, 31, of Mexico; Jose Fernando Perez Leyva, 30, of Indiana; Amanda Denise Connell, Kelvin Denard “Cabo” Chatman, 36, Ameche Lashaun “Meche” Curry, 50, Lashonda Renea White, 40, Robert Shurone Chatman, 40, and Flemmings “Boobang” Chatman, 37, all of Talladega, and Christopher Lane, of Lincoln; all are charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs.
According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama after the indictment, McSwain and Ortega were designated the ring-leaders.
The same release mentioned Twymon and Curry were fugitives from justice, but all of the other defendants were in custody. Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray said Friday that Curry turned himself in after his name appeared in the paper, leaving Twymon the last of the 12 suspects still at large.
According to the release, “The DEA and other law enforcement agencies have seized a total of 81 kilograms (178.2 pounds) of methamphetamine, 22 kilograms (48.4 pounds) of cocaine, 11 kilograms (24.2 pounds) of heroin, 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of Fentanyl and 150 pounds of marijuana as part of the investigation.”
Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.