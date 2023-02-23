 Skip to main content
Laser tag to be held at Smith gymnasium

The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will host laser tag on Saturday, March 4, at the J. Craig Smith Community Center Gymnasium. 

Laser tag is a recreational activity in which players attempt to score points by tagging targets with a handheld infrared-emitting targeting device.