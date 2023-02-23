Laser tag to be held at Smith gymnasium

The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will host laser tag on Saturday, March 4, at the J. Craig Smith Community Center Gymnasium.
Laser tag is a recreational activity in which players attempt to score points by tagging targets with a handheld infrared-emitting targeting device.
Infrared-sensitive targets (vests) are worn by each player. When compared to paintball, laser tag is painless because it uses no physical projectiles. Instead, it uses lasers which are completely safe because no impact is involved.
Individuals or groups can book a 30-minute timeslot (one game) for a max of 16 people per group. Upon arrival, players will be divided into four teams to compete for the most “tags.” The cost is $10 per person and timeslots can be booked online at Sylacauga.recdesk.com under the Special Events category.
Reservations can also be made by calling the J. Craig Smith Community Center at 256-249-8561. Laser tag is open to anyone age 4 and up.