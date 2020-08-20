Large group of candidates vying for seats on Sylacauga City Council

With municipal elections coming up Tuesday, Aug. 25, The Daily Home asked local candidates to submit some information about themselves and answer some questions.
The questions were the same for all candidates.
Below is information on the candidates for Sylacauga City Council and their answers to four questions.
District 1
ASHTON FOWLER
Ashton Fowler is running for re-election for the District 1 seat of the Sylacauga City Council. He, along with his wife, Sally, live and work in Sylacauga. Ashton is a distribution supervisor with Blue Bell Creameries. Sally is a middle school teacher with the Sylacauga City Schools system. They have a one-year-old, Rhett, and two dogs, Chief and Lady.
Fowler is a product of Sylacauga and has lived there his entire life. He graduated from Sylacauga High School in 2009 and went on to obtain a business management degree from Auburn. After graduating in 2013, Fowler returned to Sylacauga.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
I consider one of the biggest challenges facing our municipality is the lack of available and functional land within the current city limits. Regardless of what we want to bring in, nothing can happen without the appropriate space. To meet this challenge, the city has been waiving annexation fees for the past few years to allow the expansion of the residential population. For industrial and commercial properties, we need to rely more heavily on our city’s entities, such as the commercial development authority and the industrial development board, to renovate and utilize our current vacant properties, as well as bring in new businesses.
Why are you the right person for this job?
As a 29-year-old going into this re-election process, I still feel that I bring the younger generation’s vantage point to the table, as well as the outlook of a tenured councilman who has little-to-no learning curve to hurdle. I have developed personal relationships with many residents and businesses throughout the city who can rely on me to have their voices and concerns heard.
What has the current administration done well, and what are they lacking?
As an entirely new council and mayor working for the city, we have worked together to make decisions that are in the best interest of our citizens and the growth and development of our city. We managed to refinance bonds to have the capital that allowed us to pave 26 roads within our city. Throughout these past four years, we have been proactive by sending city employees (to training) seminars and certification classes. This allows us to have a more well-prepared and confident workforce who makes this city run in the right direction. We have had three successful budgets ending with a surplus after each fiscal year.In my opinion, I don’t think the current administration is lacking much of anything. Of course, there is always room for improvement, but I am happy with how much we have accomplished.
If elected, what is the first priority for your term?
When re-elected, the first priority will be the budget for the 2021 fiscal year to make the fourth year with a surplus. I would like to streamline further the communication process between the council and the city’s entities. By being proactive before and throughout the eventual reopening of the economy, we can gather as much grant money as possible to recoup funds spent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MIKE LANDERS
Mike Landers is a candidate for the District 1 seat. He is a graduate of Fayetteville High School and holds graduate and undergraduate degrees from the University of Alabama. He grew up in Fayetteville. He has worked the greater part of his life self-employed. Now he likes to say that he is semi-retired. He has never held any political office. However, he has a broad based experience in the political arena. Many years ago he worked for U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. He has worked as a registered lobbyist, representing interests in Montgomery and Washington, D.C. I have developed many contacts and long friendships involving those in state and federal government. He and his wife, Pam are of the Baptist faith. They are the proud parents of four children, April Massey Sargent, Jodi Massey, Seth Landers and Chase Landers.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
The greatest challenge facing Sylacauga in the immediate future are changes and disadvantages centering around the COVID pandemic. Decreased sales tax revenue and declining numbers of small businesses are devastating to local governments that rely on sales tax as their only income stream. This loss of revenue cannot allow the shrinkage of the essential services such as police, fire, street and sewer, and administration. Therefore, other discretionary services will see a decline in funding. However, the way I contemplate mitigating this loss of revenue is to be sure that existing facilities are properly maintained and new facilities are cautiously and prudently planned. Now is not the time for large capital expenditures.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I am the right person to serve as District 1 council representative because I have the knowledge and experience to identify critical issues, and the will to fix these issues. My ability to build consensus, to adequately and fairly represent all citizens of Sylacauga, and my ability to reach out to state and federal officials are all essential parts of my being able to better serve the city of Sylacauga. I also have the time and the strong will necessary to be the council person that Sylacauga, and District 1, so badly need during these difficult times.
What has the current administration done well and what are they lacking?
There have been no major accomplishments for which this council can pat themselves on the back. Yes, some streets were paved. But, this was a long-delayed paving project that had to be done or our streets were going to become impassable. Our recreation facilities are substandard and in some cases unusable. As to failures, by this council, where do we start? An effort to kill little league baseball? The closure of the municipal pool? The purchase of the unusable and unsafe Main Avenue property for a proposed “new” rec center?
If elected, what is the first priority for your term?
When elected, my first priority is to halt the continuing decline in our recreation facilities and programs. I commit to you that I will do my best to “undo” the poorly thought out proposal for relocating the rec center to Main Avenue. I propose that we rehab our existing pool and that we upgrade our existing parks and rec building.
ALBERT PATTON
Efforts to obtain information from Mr. Patton were unsuccessful.
District 2
TIFFANY NIX
Tiffany Nix is seeking her second term in the District 2 seat. She is a native of Sylacauga and a graduate of Childersburg High School. She is employed by Harbert Realty Services Inc. She is the mother of Daveon, Laila, Jaila and Kaila. She attends New Hope Baptist Church.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
In my opinion, I would say recreation. At this point, we really don’t offer any. We all know the obstacles we are facing with the situation with the pool and the current state Verlie Collins is in as well as a few things that need attention at J. Craig Smith Community Center. But they can be fixed. I think a brand new community center in a centralized location would solve these problems. New gyms, new pool and auditorium for local organizations to have plays and whatever else we need to serve our city.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I’m the right person because I’m committed to the service I provide. I treat every call with the same level of importance because they are. Nobody should ever be made to feel that they are bothering a council member when they call for help. That’s our job, and I take pride in it. This job is more than a “yea” or “nay” or a paycheck. It’s about making important decisions that will affect our city for years to come, as well as the future of our children.
What has the current administration done well, and what are they lacking?
I feel we took office and got right to work. We were able to accomplish many things the city needed as well as provide equipment for different departments so they can better serve the citizens of Sylacauga. But unfortunately, four years is not enough time to get us where we need to be, but we’re on the right track. This is why I’m seeking re-election. We need experience and consistency to continue moving forward. We don’t need to pull the iron out of the fire when we finally get it hot.
If elected what is the first priority of your term?
If re-elected, my first priority is to come up with a plan to have cleaner and well-maintained streets throughout the whole city. We have an awesome Street Department, with an awesome leader, Reed Calfee. But unfortunately, the size of the team we have in place can’t meet the size of the needs of our entire city on a routine basis. I feel this can be an easy fix. Once we come together and decide what we want our Street Department to do, we provide them with the proper staffing and equipment to be able to be successful.
ANDREW MORGAN
Andrew Morgan is seeking the District 2 council seat. I’m 21 years old with fresh and new ideas to bring to the council. I have lived here in the Marble City my entire life and have no plans of leaving. I am a graduate of Fayetteville High School in the Class of 2017. I attended CACC for two years, which led me to where I am today at the Water, Sewer and Gas Board in Childersburg. I am a member of the First United Methodist Church in Fayetteville
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
The biggest challenge is the proposed recreation center with basketball courts and an indoor pool where Food World once was. The proposed location is not safe because of what has happened in the past. If we as a city are going to go $12.5 million in bond debt, I propose we spend that money in something that is currently functioning or something that has worked well in the past, such as our swimming pool. If we have any money left over from these projects, we could look at spending that money on city employees, such as our Police and Fire department so that they could go back to Tier 1 retirement.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I am the right candidate for this job because I want what is best for District 2 and Sylacauga as a whole. I have new and fresh ideas that I want to bring to the council, just one of the many ideas that I have is to utilize the fields in Drew Court for more than baseball and softball practices. I’m all for bringing in entertainment options for our youth and young adults. I want these entertainment options to stay in Sylacauga and not leave in two or three years. I’m also wanting to evaluate roads and clean up abandoned properties.
What has the current administration done well, and what are they lacking?
The current council has done a good job with bringing in Hobby Lobby, TJ Max and Chick-fil-A, however the businesses in that strip mall received a 20-year tax break meaning that those businesses do not have to pay city taxes in Sylacauga for 20 years. The council is lacking because they do very little research on topics that matter to citizens in their districts such as Little League Baseball. Most council members voted based on what they were told rather than factual information that was easily accessible. Another thing they have lacked is bringing in entertainment for the youth and young adults.
If elected what is the first priority for your term?
The first priority for me is to act on the proposed recreational center, because if we are going to go $12.5 million in bond debt. I propose we spend the money in safe locations such as the current pool, J. Craig Center or the Venlie Collins Center. That money could be used for much more than the proposed idea. We could evaluate roads, clean up abandoned and vacant lots, and so much more. This has to come first because it affects many people in District 2 and Sylacauga.
LAFFARIN ‘DEON’ SMITH
Laffarin ‘Deon’ Smith is running for the District 2 council seat. He attended Sylacauga City Schools and earned a GED diploma through the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE). He has worked in housekeeping and personal assistance for a number of Sylacauga citizens. He said he is known as a family guy to his mom and dade, one sister, and beautiful niece, Brooklyn Cross.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
Lack of communication is a big challenge facing the municipality. I anticipate a huge coming together should I win the council seat.
Why are you the right person for the job?
I understand the challenges facing Sylacauga. Matthew 13:23 ...he that heareth the word, and understandeth it...
What has the current administration done well, and what are they lacking?
They ruled well. They lacked a servant’s attitude. Matthew 23:11 … greatest among you shall be your servant.
If elected what is the first priority for your term?
If elected, the first priority of my term would be to get the citizens more involved. Mark 6:33 … many knew him … and came together unto him
District 3
DONNIE BLACKMON
Donnie Blackmon is seeking re-election to the District 3 seat. Blackmon was elected to the City Council in 2016. He lived in the Fayetteville community until he was in the fourth grade and attended Sylacauga City Schools. He and his wife, Frances, have been married for 48 years. They are parents of two sons and two daughters, five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. All of his children and grandchildren live in the Sylacauga area and attended Sylacauga City Schools. He has been a lay preacher, serving the Lord in the ministry, since March 7, 1982.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
I think the greatest challenge … may very well be the economy. We don’t know what COVID-19 will bring to the economy in the future. Birmingham just announced a $62 million shortfall. We don’t know what we are facing. Mayor Jim Heigl is working on a budget he will present to the council. From there, we spend weeks going over it. In the past four years, we have level-funded our budget. The council will make the decision on the budget once it has fine-tuned to the best of our abilities. We had started investing in projects before COVID, and now we will have to figure out what to fund and how to meet the needs of the present and future.
Why are you the right person for the job?
Experience, experience, experience. Four years ago, I had no experience in office. Today, with what is going on, we need more experience than ever. I grew up pinching pennies. I know how when the finances are there to be a big spender, but I know how to pinch pennies. I have been on the board of the Freewill Baptist Children’s Home. The home faces challenges just like the city. I know how to brainstorm to see how to solve problems, whether it is our city or the home. We can sit down collectively and work through our problems.
What has the current administration done well, and what are they lacking?
What have we done well as an administration is we work well together. No one agrees all the time, but we do come together before making the final move. I hope citizens see I have done my part to serve this city and I want to continue the work we started. We have made major improvements to city-owned buildings inside and out. We also did renovations to our Parks and Recreation Department, including a new gymnasium floor, new lighting at the baseball fields and the process has begun to do repairs to the Verlie Collins Community Center. We have also made major upgrades to the Street Department, making them more capable of meeting the city's needs.
If elected, what is the first priority of your term?
I feel like my first priority is to always be available to Sylacauga citizens and the citizens in my district. I always try to return my calls, maybe not the first day, but I will reach back to citizens. Some citizens say we are not making ourselves available at certain times. Any change we try to do, we cover in our work sessions, council meetings and some public hearings are required for some actions the council does. All of these are open to the public. I encourage them to come to these meetings.
TIMOTHY ‘NATE’ BREWER
Timothy “Nate” Brewer, 30, is running for District 3 on the City Council. Brewer is a lifelong resident of Sylacauga. He graduated from Sylacauga High School in 2009, where he was a member of Key Club and served as a volunteer for the school’s athletic programs. He has volunteered with Sylacauga High football and baseball for 15 years and was a volunteer with Sylacauga Babe Ruth League for 13 years. Brewer has been employed by Sylacauga City Schools for almost 10 years, currently in the Maintenance Department. He is also employed by Curtis and Son Funeral Home.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
Communication with the citizens’ and merchants.I believe we have failed our small business owners and I have a plan in place to keep them informed and to hear their concerns. We must end the Us vs. Them)mentality that exists between city government and our citizens.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I am my own person. I am not a yes man. I will take the peoples’ concerns to City Hall and work for and with them every day.
What has the current administration done well, and what are they lacking
Everything they have done has cost us, the taxpayers, money. We need to cut costs on studies, unnecessary travel. We need to remove abandoned houses, and for the safety of our citizens, we need our traffic signals back on Norton Avenue to provide safety to our citizens We must renegotiate our garbage contract in response to our citizens’ complaints.
If elected, what is the first priority for your term?
My first priority is to find a solution to our garbage collection service problem, to repair our swimming pool the right way, and find a way to build a community storm shelter, and to take care of our people.
DECOREY HALE
DeCorey Hale is the son of Mrs. Delores Hale and the late Mr. Donald Hale, both of Sylacauga. DeCorey received his education in the Sylacauga City school system, graduating in 2000. After graduation, he attended Alabama State University, where he majored in marketing. After college, Hale became employed by Alabama Power Company, where he has been for 13 years, as an assistant plant control operator. Hale also has two daughters; Nylah, 14 and Emersyn, 2. For the last five years, Hale, Demond Houser and Shannon Hughes have teamed up with SAFE to provide 50-100 meals for less fortunate families during the Christmas holidays.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next 4 years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
The biggest challenge in my district that tends to go unnoticed is food insecurity. Specifically, having three retirement/senior living housing units and one lower income apartment complex in my district, along with heading a food drive for the last four years, I see it all the time. Some really struggle, while others don't know where their next meal is coming from, so I think it is important to do our part as fellow citizens to help in those areas as we can. It takes all of us.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I think it goes back to school. As a football player and running track on the relay team, I've learned the valuable lesson of teamwork. As a marketing major in college, I learned the valuable lessons of being thorough, precise and paying attention to detail. As an author of children's books, I've learned the valuable lesson of compassion, and as a community organizer, I've learned the valuable lessons of community involvement and unity. All of these lessons and attributes that I've picked up along the way qualify me as the right person for the job.
What has the current administration done well, and what are they lacking?
The current administration has done a great job on infrastructure, especially in regards to paving projects in the city. Some of our most used roads were in desperate need, and they have received a big boost. I also applaud them for continuing the momentum of business on 280. As with anything, there is always room for improvement. I think their involvement in the community could be improved.
If elected what is the first priority for your term?
The first priority for my term is setting up things for the children, whether that be in the form of concerts, festivals, etc. I truly believe this is a big step in the right direction as far as citizen retention, and as a small city, it is something we really need to have.
District 4
FRANK ‘LEE’ PERRYMAN
Lee Perryman is seeking re-election to the Sylacauga City Council, District 4. Perryman was elected to the council in 2016 and was also elected as president by his fellow council members. Born in Sylacauga, Perryman is a 1975 graduate of Sylacauga High School and a 1979 graduate of The University of Alabama.He is the owner of six radio stations in east and central Alabama, headquartered in Sylacauga: WYEA AM/FM, WRFS-FM, WLMA AM/ FM, and WAUA-FM, and is a local commercial and residential real estate investor. He is the son of the late Frank Perryman, who served as administrator for Sylacauga Hospital for many years, and the late Dora Perryman, a former teacher at Sylacauga High School. His sister is Janet Perryman Adams of Sylacauga.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
Sylacauga is very fortunate and in a strong financial position. Key will be making sure we stay focused on planning and the big picture so we can continue making the most of our resources for the maximum long-term benefit to our citizens. We’re a small city with limited resources yet practically unlimited potential.
Why are you the right person for this job?
As a member of the council for District 4, I am one of five equal partners -- a role I have not taken for granted and a responsibility I take very seriously. Also elected president of the council by my peers, I am dedicated to my hometown and want to help finish more of what we have started. Simply put, I know how to help get things done and how to work with a team. And I prefer constructive action, not just promises.
What has the current administration done well and what are they lacking?
With help from the mayor, city departments, and related entities, the current council has taken advantage of every opportunity to promote growth, business, industry, retail and commercial development, jobs, education, health, safety, and recreation. We have been open and transparent, with thoughtful discussions, respectful debates, public hearings, and frequent healthy exchanges with members of the public, consulting engineers, and financial planners. The meaningful progress has been measurable and real.
If elected, what is the first priority for your term?
My focus will be to continue full steam ahead on our current path. We truly have momentum, and more really big things are about to happen.
JONATHAN “JON” D. HALL
Jonathan “Jon” D. Hall is a candidate for Sylacauga City Council District 4. He is a resident of District 4 and has lived in Sylacauga since December 2005, when he decided to retire here. Jon was born in South Carolina but was raised in Massachusetts. Following graduation, Jon joined the United States Navy and served his country proudly for 15 years. He is also a retired firefighter, who served the Worcester Fire Department in Massachusetts for 11 years. Jon is the father of three daughters, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
The biggest challenge is communication as there are a lot of things in the planning stages, and it is important for our neighbors to be informed. Once I am elected, I know that it is my responsibility and duty to learn the ropes of city government, to do the research to find information that will help me to make an informed decision every time my approval is needed for any given agenda item.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I have common sense and a desire to represent my neighbors to the council and to represent my city to the world. I am compassionate about Sylacauga and I want to be a part of making good, better. I understand that once the city’s departments are given the opportunity to run their departments with accountability, they will be able to perform better for our citizens.
What has the current administration done well, and what are they lacking?
The current administration has opened the door for commercial development, at the same time they need to care and protect the small shops and local businesses. They need to encourage local entrepreneurs. Mayor Heigl has done a stellar job as he is a hands-on mayor, he is active in the community, and he is present every day representing the city of Sylacauga.
If elected, what is the first priority for your term?
My first priority would be to establish a Community Action Corps and a Municipal Employee Corps to have communication given and take. Concerns are not known unless they are disclosed. Ideally, dealing with concerns before things get out of hand. I prefer to be proactive vs. reactive in anticipating potential problems because it is easier to keep up instead of playing catch up.
JADA THOMAS-COMBS
I am seeking the District 4 council seat. I am a native of Paris, Kentucky. I have no political background. I am employed as a nanny. I worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant. I graduated from Paris High School in Kentucky and Kentucky Medication Aide Bluegrass Community College.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
Our biggest challenge is upon us now with COVID-19. We have to come together as a city with a plan to reopen the city that is both safe and business-friendly. We must do what is in the best interest of our citizens that are both focused on their physical and financial well being.
Why are you the right person for this job?
Not only can I do the much-needed work for the citizens of my district with exceptional results. I am eager to represent the people and deliver them the results they deserve. My background and experience make me a well-rounded and viable candidate that can relate to the diverse and evolving society.
What has the current administration done well, and what are they lacking?
I believe the current administration has worked well together, which has been good to a fault. Based on their voting records and the conversations with citizens, I believe people feel their voices are not being heard.
If elected, what is the first priority for your term?
First and foremost, the issue at hand is the pandemic. I will assist in coordinating a safe and effective transitioning out of the pandemic. How we move forward from these difficult times will weigh heavily on how our children and our children’s children will view Sylacauga.
District 5
DALLAS DAVENPORT
Incumbent Councilman Dallas Davenport chose not to participate in this story.
LAURA BARLOW HEATH
Laura Barlow Heath lived in Sylacauga from birth until she was 14. Laura then moved to Clay County, where she attended Clay County High School.
After high school, Laura attended Southern Union Community College and Faulkner University. Laura moved back to Sylacauga in 2008, where she has resided ever since. Laura has worked as a clinical informatics physician resource trainer and liaison in numerous health care facilities all over the nation. After an extensive journey, Laura decided that she needed to devote more time to her family and hometown. Laura is married to Blake Heath. Her greatest accomplishment in life is her three children, Corbitt, Blakeley, Mattie-Lindley, and bonus child, Ryan.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
Positive economic growth. I plan to help create and encourage positive economic growth. To achieve positive economic growth: We must create jobs. To create jobs, we must increase industries. To increase industries, we must make Sylacauga more appealing to outsiders. To make Sylacauga more appealing, we can start by cleaning it up. To clean our city up, a nuisance and abatement board needs to be reestablished. Once the steps that aid in positive growth economically are taken, then our city will increase in revenue then we can turn that revenue into bringing in entertainment, retail, etc. We need to get back to what made industries, businesses and people want to settle in Sylacauga.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I will devote the time that is needed to fulfill the role of a councilwoman. I love Sylacauga. I am raising my children here. I will serve with common sense, logical thinking, research-based decision making, communication with citizens, business owners and industrial leaders. I will represent District 5 and the city as a whole with a strong, compassionate voice at City Hall. I have a strong stable work ethic and will work endlessly with the council as a whole, city leaders, industrial leaders, business owners, school leaders and county commissioners to make Sylacauga a better place for you, your children and your children’s children.
What has the current administration done well, and what are they lacking?
I respect my representatives and am grateful for their service to the community. They have had some roads paved and sidewalks fixed. However, there’s an obvious lack of compassion in some. Without any compassion, experience is void. There’s also an obvious lack of communication between the current administration and business owners, which has resulted in project revisions incurring more cost for the city. There's a lack of communication between the majority (not all) of the current administration and the people of this city.
If elected, what is the first priority for your term?
I will immediately become more familiar with policies and procedures. I will also work with the council as a whole to sort through what has been laid on the table before us. I will also listen to the citizens, business owners and industrial leaders as their voices have not been heard over the last four years. I believe that the website and software within our City Hall needs to be updated to where payments are accepted over the phone or online. We are in the middle of an ongoing pandemic, and our city employees are placed at risk due to the lack of updated, available resources that should’ve already been set into place.
JOHN WESSON
John Wesson is seeking the seat for Sylacauga City Council, District 5. Wesson, 45, grew up in Fayetteville and graduated from Fayetteville High School. Attended CACC, then transferred to Mississippi State University, received two Bachelor of Science degrees in agriculture. Currently works for BWI companies as a territory manager. Married for 15 years to Katie Vigil Wesson, one son, Benjamin, 14, freshman at Sylacauga High School, and two stepdaughters, Shelby and Abby Sanders. Travis and Averiett Wesson are his mother and father..
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting the challenge?
Biggest challenge facing District 5 is the dilapidated housing and getting more businesses to locate on Highway 280. We can grow the tax and revenue base for the city if we have more business and industry come to the city. Taking care of the dilapidated housing will be accomplished by hiring an abatement office to oversee this.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I am the right person for the job because I have certain life experiences that have groomed me for the position. I feel like I am called to serve and have served in several capacities in the past for the city and want to take it a step further by becoming a city councilman.
What has the current administration done well, and what are they lacking?
The current council has fallen behind by not funding the Parks and Recreation Department properly. Also, not recruiting more businesses to the city.
If elected what is the first priority for your term?
My first priority would be to set a plan in motion to get the council, city officials and mayor’s office on the same page. I understand that we need to be on the same page to accomplish the goals of a new Rec center and pool, new sports complex and most importantly, obtaining new business and industry to pay for it all.