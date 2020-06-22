Large group from local area makes JSU president’s, dean’s list

JACKSONVILLE -- JSU named nearly 900 students to the president's and deans' lists for their outstanding academic performance during the spring 2020 semester, including several from the Daily Home/St. Clair Times coverage area.
The local honorees included
Avery Reaves of Moody;
Noah Williams of Moody;
Henley Higgins of Moody;
Nathan Partain of Moody;
Jacob Davis of Moody;
Jamall James of Moody;
Kaleigh Rhoades of Moody;
Jennifer Riffenburg of Moody;
Jaelyn Embry of Alpine;
Aleise Walton of Alpine;
Christian Minkler of Childersburg;
Sydney Lovell of Childersburg;
Taylor Strickland of Childersburg;
Dimima Garrett of Childersburg;
Amber Blair of Childersburg;
Justin Taylor of Childersburg;
Savannah White of Childersburg;
Emily Wisdom of Childersburg;
Sierra Welch of Childersburg;
Emily Patterson of Cropwell;
Hollie Thweatt of Cropwell;
Madison Anlage of Cropwell;
Brock Shafer of Cropwell;
Breanna Oliver of Cropwell;
Ashley Himmler of Cropwell;
Kirstin Honeycutt of Goodwater;
Jackson Patterson of Goodwater;
Payton Askew of Goodwater;
Chloe Tyler of Leeds;
Katelynn Shadoan of Leeds;
Victoria Pollock of Leeds;
Taylor Perrigin of Leeds;
Brody Brechbuehl of Leeds;
Emma Bagby of Leeds;
Tyler Murray of Lincoln;
Mackensey Carter of Lincoln;
Noah Angles of Lincoln;
Sarah Boger of Lincoln;
Logan Hopson of Lincoln;,
Deandre Brand of Lincoln;
Trinity Elston of Lincoln;
Brittni Marable of Lincoln;
Rachael Shortnacy of Lincoln;
Callie Hicks of Lincoln;
Chloe Brasher of Lincoln;
Ally Morrison of Lincoln;
Jerry Eason of Lincoln;
Cassidy Windom of Lincoln;
Madison Craft of Lincoln;
Samuel Waters of Lincoln;
Landon Wallace of Lincoln;
Armeda Jennings of Lincoln;
Matthew Morrison of Lincoln;,
Haleigh Bright of Lincoln;
Abigail Bricco of Lincoln;
Lindsay Frazier of Odenville;
Adam Alcorn of Odenville;
Molly Levan of Odenville;
Avery-Anna Eastis of Odenville;
Savannah Robertson of Odenville;,
Leslie Pearce of Odenville;
Caleb Martin of Odenville;
Sara Schrimscher of Odenville;
William Freeman of Odenville;
Ricky Parker of Odenville;
Abigayl Price of Odenville;
Jordan Rutledge of Odenville;
Jameson Willis of Pell City;
DeJon Matthews of Pell City;
James Cammon of Pell City;
Dawson Streety of Pell City;
Tanner Love of Pell City;
Madison Woods of Pell City;
Daniel Edberg of Pell City;
Courtney Jordan of Pell City;
Samantha Reach of Pell City;
Kelsey McCurry of Pell City;
Kelsie Ramsey of Pell City;
Lily Bailey of Pell City;
Jacquiline Goggans of Pell City;
Jaclyn Hoffert of Pell City;
Christopher Edge of Pell City;
Victoria Lonergan of Pell City;
Jenna Strampe of Pell City;
Emily Eickmann of Pell City;
Fulton White of Pell City;
Hilary Hadley of Pell City;
Lauren Luker of Pell City;
Alexandria Whalen of Pell City;,
Cory O'Neal of Pell City;
Meagan Roberts of Pell City;
Allison Sanders of Pell City;
Stacey Hood of Pell City;
Gabrielle Franklin of Pell City;
William Pruitt of Pell City;,
Hallie Hannah of Pell City;
Alyssa Haynes of Ragland;
Taylor Elder of Ragland;
Jackson Stickrath of Ragland;
Emily Strange of Ragland;
Abbie Hannah of Ragland;
Ethan Brown of Ragland;
Alexandria Shook of Ragland;
Joseph Layton of Ragland;
Adyson Merchant of Springville;
Miranda Ivey of Springville;
Sarah Renfro of Springville;
Cale Harned of Springville;
Andrew Adams of Springville;
Caroline Hoffman of Springville;
Faith Myers of Springville;
Logan Seales of Springville;
Timothy Jordan of Springville;
Baylor Wood of Springville;
Christina Phillips of Springville;
EmmaLeigh Green of Springville;
Trent Moody of Springville;
Dustin Moody of Springville;
Victoria Hacker of Springville;
Maggie Walker of Springville;
Makynze Weaver of Springville;
Macy Freeman of Springville;
Morgan Caterinichia of Springville;
Aubrey Vines of Springville;
Philip Caldwell of Springville;
Sierra Robison of Springville;,
Virginia Lindsey of Springville;
Steven Swann of Springville;
Alyssa Wynn of Springville;
Brandon Vaughn of Springville;
Maloree Vincent of Sylacauga;
Sophie Hutchinson of Sylacauga;
Maria Haynes of Sylacauga;
Carson Dickerson of Sylacauga;
Katelyn Mooney of Sylacauga;
Mackenzie Wilkinson of Sylacauga;
Alexis Deale of Sylacauga;
Daniel Calfee of Sylacauga;
Jasmine Ware of Sylacauga;
Kali McCain of Sylacauga;
Olivia Bolton of Sylacauga;
Tayler Torgerson of Sylacauga;
Tyre Mckinney of Sylacauga;
Ronald Twymon of Talladega;
Quadarius Whitson of Talladega;
JaQon Chatman of Talladega;
Tranazia Barclay of Talladega;
Jessica Tyson of Talladega;
Mary Yates of Talladega;
Catherine Carey of Talladega;
Mikayla Carden of Talladega;
Alexia Williams of Talladega;
Allison Wheeler of Talladega;
Tynekeya Twyman of Talladega;
Darius Stevens of Talladega;
Riley Gaither of Talladega;
Undra Lawson of Talladega;
Matthew Reed of Talladega;
Zaryea Springer of Talladega;
Hillary Fuller of Talladega;
Connor Griffith of Talladega;
Jamiyah Garrett of Talladega;
D'Asia Ousley of Talladega;
Kaycee Tyson-Goetz of Talladega;
Emanual Gooden of Talladega;
Malachi Gooden of Talladega;
Jonathan Graves of Talladega;
Marshall Clark of Talladega;
Cade Carter of Talladega;
Katie Jackson of Talladega;
Lauren Smith of Talladega;
Lymiah Cannoy of Talladega;
William Harris of Talladega;
Juliette James of Talladega;
Carrollyn Watson of Talladega;
Cecily Duncan of Talladega;
Breana Thomas of Trussville;
Symia Jews of Vincent;
Brianna Abernathy of Vincent;
Weslan Kelley of Vincent;
Anna Holloway of Vincent;
Alyxxis Jones of Ashville;
Betty Jones of Ashville;
Diamond Preston of Ashville;
Jonah Williams of Ashville;
Christina Drummond of Ashville;
Lindsey Peoples of Ashville;
Andreanna Watchler of Ashville;
Tyler Lowery of Ashville;
Aaron Story of Ashville;
Amanda Alexander of Ashville;
Riley Collier of Ashville;
Reid Eastis of Ashville;
Caitlin Van Pelt of Ashville;
Brileigh Jones of Gallant;
Anna King of Gallant;
Jaci Mayo of Gallant;
Victoria Hackett of Gallant;
Gracie Miller of Oxford;
Haley Shaw of Oxford;
Stephen Thompson of Oxford;
Joshua Thomas of Oxford;
Kira Petty of Oxford;
Lila Greenwalt of Oxford;
Kristin Denney of Oxford;
Lauren Findley of Oxford;
Briana Sutton of Oxford;
Hannah Finley of Oxford;
Jason Rayner of Oxford;
Victoria Brunson of Oxford;
Eric Wade of Oxford;
Jacob McGuffey of Oxford;
Ashley Davidson of Oxford;
Piper Smith of Oxford;
Jarred Jones of Oxford;
Zachary Grizzard of Oxford;
Jazmyne Evans of Oxford;
Madison Reeder of Oxford;
Angel Reaves of Oxford;
Erin Lott of Oxford;
Dalton Williamson of Oxford;
Courtney Schmitt of Oxford;
Edward Cortez of Oxford;
Tahjre' Brown of Oxford;
Jeremy Allen of Oxford;
Emilee Mcwhorter of Oxford;
Bethany Hays of Oxford;
Aakashkumar Patel of Oxford;
Jinal Patel of Oxford;
Ashlon Adams of Oxford;
William Howard of Oxford;
Peyton Howard of Oxford;
Emily Sheffield of Oxford;
Ashley Yancy of Oxford;
Kristyn Fields of Oxford;
Benjamin Willis of Oxford;
Kate Maniscalco of Oxford;
Kaitlyn Mitchell of Oxford;
Jaden Starr of Oxford;
James McKinney of Oxford;,
Preston Adams of Oxford;
Mackenzie Pearson of Oxford;
Brianna Brimer of Oxford;
Taylor Boneysteele of Oxford;
Haley Maddox of Oxford;
Jeffery Campbell of Oxford;
Carson White of Oxford;
Azaela Denneille Reyes of Oxford;
Noah Winfrey of Oxford;
Audrey Lambert of Oxford;
Kayla Harris of Oxford;
Abby Bussey of Oxford;
William Muncher of Oxford;
James Muncher of Oxford;
Abygail Shull of Oxford;
Vivian Nguyen of Oxford;
Zachary Knighton of Oxford;
Erika Prater of Oxford;
Patrick Syer of Oxford;
Nolan Stitley of Oxford;
Maryn Biddle of Oxford;
Hayden Williams of Oxford;,
Nathan Stewart of Oxford;
Wyatt Turner of Oxford;
Anastasia Barker of Oxford;
Madison Rudy of Oxford;
Cary Cockrell of Oxford;
Jordan Smith of Oxford;
Abigail Lyner of Oxford;
Cameron Weeks of Oxford;
Bailey Hollingsworth of Oxford;
Joshua Lemmon of Oxford;
Ashley Andrews of Oxford;
Julie Overfield of Oxford;
Kennedy Cates of Oxford;
Kaylee Reaves of Oxford;
Anna Livingston of Oxford;
Peter Cote of Eastaboga;
Matthew McClure of Eastaboga;
Stephen Nance of Eastaboga;
Winter Taylor of Eastaboga;
Katarina King of Eastaboga;
Shelby Nelson of Eastaboga;
Dylan Hulsey of Eastaboga;
Jordyn Platt of Eastaboga;
Peyton Brasher of Eastaboga;
Kayla Bigbee of Jacksonville;
Jillian Bailey of Munford;
Jacob Smith of Munford;
Chase Alldredge of Munford;
Mary O'Dell of Munford;
Sydney Hubbard of Munford;
Kylee Wilson of Munford;
Mollie Leggitt of Munford;
Tyler Glover of Munford;
Samantha Sarro of Munford;
Morgan Weldon of Munford; and
Kenlyn Wiley of Munford.