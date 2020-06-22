Large group from local area makes JSU president’s, dean’s list

JSU logo

A logo for Jacksonville State University

JACKSONVILLE -- JSU named nearly 900 students to the president's and deans' lists for their outstanding academic performance during the spring 2020 semester, including several from the Daily Home/St. Clair Times coverage area.

The local honorees included

  • Avery Reaves of Moody;

  • Noah Williams of Moody;

  • Henley Higgins of Moody;

  • Nathan Partain of Moody;

  • Jacob Davis of Moody;

  • Jamall James of Moody;

  • Kaleigh Rhoades of Moody;

  • Jennifer Riffenburg of Moody;

  • Jaelyn Embry of Alpine;

  • Aleise Walton of Alpine;

  • Christian Minkler of Childersburg;

  • Sydney Lovell of Childersburg;

  • Taylor Strickland of Childersburg;

  • Dimima Garrett of Childersburg;

  • Amber Blair of Childersburg;

  • Justin Taylor of Childersburg;

  • Savannah White of Childersburg;

  • Emily Wisdom of Childersburg;

  • Sierra Welch of Childersburg;

  • Emily Patterson of Cropwell;

  • Hollie Thweatt of Cropwell;

  • Madison Anlage of Cropwell;

  • Brock Shafer of Cropwell;

  • Breanna Oliver of Cropwell;

  • Ashley Himmler of Cropwell;

  • Kirstin Honeycutt of Goodwater;

  • Jackson Patterson of Goodwater;

  • Payton Askew of Goodwater;

  • Chloe Tyler of Leeds;

  • Katelynn Shadoan of Leeds;

  • Victoria Pollock of Leeds;

  • Taylor Perrigin of Leeds;

  • Brody Brechbuehl of Leeds;

  • Emma Bagby of Leeds;

  • Tyler Murray of Lincoln;

  • Mackensey Carter of Lincoln;

  • Noah Angles of Lincoln;

  • Sarah Boger of Lincoln;

  • Logan Hopson of Lincoln;,

  • Deandre Brand of Lincoln;

  • Trinity Elston of Lincoln;

  • Brittni Marable of Lincoln;

  • Rachael Shortnacy of Lincoln;

  • Callie Hicks of Lincoln;

  • Chloe Brasher of Lincoln;

  • Ally Morrison of Lincoln;

  • Jerry Eason of Lincoln;

  • Cassidy Windom of Lincoln;

  • Madison Craft of Lincoln;

  • Samuel Waters of Lincoln;

  • Landon Wallace of Lincoln;

  • Armeda Jennings of Lincoln;

  • Matthew Morrison of Lincoln;,

  • Haleigh Bright of Lincoln;

  • Abigail Bricco of Lincoln;

  • Lindsay Frazier of Odenville;

  • Adam Alcorn of Odenville;

  • Molly Levan of Odenville;

  • Avery-Anna Eastis of Odenville;

  • Savannah Robertson of Odenville;,

  • Leslie Pearce of Odenville;

  • Caleb Martin of Odenville;

  • Sara Schrimscher of Odenville;

  • William Freeman of Odenville;

  • Ricky Parker of Odenville;

  • Abigayl Price of Odenville;

  • Jordan Rutledge of Odenville;

  • Jameson Willis of Pell City;

  • DeJon Matthews of Pell City;

  • James Cammon of Pell City;

  • Dawson Streety of Pell City;

  • Tanner Love of Pell City;

  • Madison Woods of Pell City;

  • Daniel Edberg of Pell City;

  • Courtney Jordan of Pell City;

  • Samantha Reach of Pell City;

  • Kelsey McCurry of Pell City;

  • Kelsie Ramsey of Pell City;

  • Lily Bailey of Pell City;

  • Jacquiline Goggans of Pell City;

  • Jaclyn Hoffert of Pell City;

  • Christopher Edge of Pell City;

  • Victoria Lonergan of Pell City;

  • Jenna Strampe of Pell City;

  • Emily Eickmann of Pell City;

  • Fulton White of Pell City;

  • Hilary Hadley of Pell City;

  • Lauren Luker of Pell City;

  • Alexandria Whalen of Pell City;,

  • Cory O'Neal of Pell City;

  • Meagan Roberts of Pell City;

  • Allison Sanders of Pell City;

  • Stacey Hood of Pell City;

  • Gabrielle Franklin of Pell City;

  • William Pruitt of Pell City;,

  • Hallie Hannah of Pell City;

  • Alyssa Haynes of Ragland;

  • Taylor Elder of Ragland;

  • Jackson Stickrath of Ragland;

  • Emily Strange of Ragland;

  • Abbie Hannah of Ragland;

  • Ethan Brown of Ragland;

  • Alexandria Shook of Ragland;

  • Joseph Layton of Ragland;

  • Adyson Merchant of Springville;

  • Miranda Ivey of Springville;

  • Sarah Renfro of Springville;

  • Cale Harned of Springville;

  • Andrew Adams of Springville;

  • Caroline Hoffman of Springville;

  • Faith Myers of Springville;

  • Logan Seales of Springville;

  • Timothy Jordan of Springville;

  • Baylor Wood of Springville;

  • Christina Phillips of Springville;

  • EmmaLeigh Green of Springville;

  • Trent Moody of Springville;

  • Dustin Moody of Springville;

  • Victoria Hacker of Springville;

  • Maggie Walker of Springville;

  • Makynze Weaver of Springville;

  • Macy Freeman of Springville;

  • Morgan Caterinichia of Springville;

  • Aubrey Vines of Springville;

  • Philip Caldwell of Springville;

  • Sierra Robison of Springville;,

  • Virginia Lindsey of Springville;

  • Steven Swann of Springville;

  • Alyssa Wynn of Springville;

  • Brandon Vaughn of Springville;

  • Maloree Vincent of Sylacauga;

  • Sophie Hutchinson of Sylacauga;

  • Maria Haynes of Sylacauga;

  • Carson Dickerson of Sylacauga;

  • Katelyn Mooney of Sylacauga;

  • Mackenzie Wilkinson of Sylacauga;

  • Alexis Deale of Sylacauga;

  • Daniel Calfee of Sylacauga;

  • Jasmine Ware of Sylacauga;

  • Kali McCain of Sylacauga;

  • Olivia Bolton of Sylacauga;

  • Tayler Torgerson of Sylacauga;

  • Tyre Mckinney of Sylacauga;

  • Ronald Twymon of Talladega;

  • Quadarius Whitson of Talladega;

  • JaQon Chatman of Talladega;

  • Tranazia Barclay of Talladega;

  • Jessica Tyson of Talladega;

  • Mary Yates of Talladega;

  • Catherine Carey of Talladega;

  • Mikayla Carden of Talladega;

  • Alexia Williams of Talladega;

  • Allison Wheeler of Talladega;

  • Tynekeya Twyman of Talladega;

  • Darius Stevens of Talladega;

  • Riley Gaither of Talladega;

  • Undra Lawson of Talladega;

  • Matthew Reed of Talladega;

  • Zaryea Springer of Talladega;

  • Hillary Fuller of Talladega;

  • Connor Griffith of Talladega;

  • Jamiyah Garrett of Talladega;

  • D'Asia Ousley of Talladega;

  • Kaycee Tyson-Goetz of Talladega;

  • Emanual Gooden of Talladega;

  • Malachi Gooden of Talladega;

  • Jonathan Graves of Talladega;

  • Marshall Clark of Talladega;

  • Cade Carter of Talladega;

  • Katie Jackson of Talladega;

  • Lauren Smith of Talladega;

  • Lymiah Cannoy of Talladega;

  • William Harris of Talladega;

  • Juliette James of Talladega;

  • Carrollyn Watson of Talladega;

  • Cecily Duncan of Talladega;

  • Breana Thomas of Trussville;

  • Symia Jews of Vincent;

  • Brianna Abernathy of Vincent;

  • Weslan Kelley of Vincent;

  • Anna Holloway of Vincent;

  • Alyxxis Jones of Ashville;

  • Betty Jones of Ashville;

  • Diamond Preston of Ashville;

  • Jonah Williams of Ashville;

  • Christina Drummond of Ashville;

  • Lindsey Peoples of Ashville;

  • Andreanna Watchler of Ashville;

  • Tyler Lowery of Ashville;

  • Aaron Story of Ashville;

  • Amanda Alexander of Ashville;

  • Riley Collier of Ashville;

  • Reid Eastis of Ashville;

  • Caitlin Van Pelt of Ashville;

  • Brileigh Jones of Gallant;

  • Anna King of Gallant;

  • Jaci Mayo of Gallant;

  • Victoria Hackett of Gallant;

  • Gracie Miller of Oxford;

  • Haley Shaw of Oxford;

  • Stephen Thompson of Oxford;

  • Joshua Thomas of Oxford;

  • Kira Petty of Oxford;

  • Lila Greenwalt of Oxford;

  • Kristin Denney of Oxford;

  • Lauren Findley of Oxford;

  • Briana Sutton of Oxford;

  • Hannah Finley of Oxford;

  • Jason Rayner of Oxford;

  • Victoria Brunson of Oxford;

  • Eric Wade of Oxford;

  • Jacob McGuffey of Oxford;

  • Ashley Davidson of Oxford;

  • Piper Smith of Oxford;

  • Jarred Jones of Oxford;

  • Zachary Grizzard of Oxford;

  • Jazmyne Evans of Oxford;

  • Madison Reeder of Oxford;

  • Angel Reaves of Oxford;

  • Erin Lott of Oxford;

  • Dalton Williamson of Oxford;

  • Courtney Schmitt of Oxford;

  • Edward Cortez of Oxford;

  • Tahjre' Brown of Oxford;

  • Jeremy Allen of Oxford;

  • Emilee Mcwhorter of Oxford;

  • Bethany Hays of Oxford;

  • Aakashkumar Patel of Oxford;

  • Jinal Patel of Oxford;

  • Ashlon Adams of Oxford;

  • William Howard of Oxford;

  • Peyton Howard of Oxford;

  • Emily Sheffield of Oxford;

  • Ashley Yancy of Oxford;

  • Kristyn Fields of Oxford;

  • Benjamin Willis of Oxford;

  • Kate Maniscalco of Oxford;

  • Kaitlyn Mitchell of Oxford;

  • Jaden Starr of Oxford;

  • James McKinney of Oxford;,

  • Preston Adams of Oxford;

  • Mackenzie Pearson of Oxford;

  • Brianna Brimer of Oxford;

  • Taylor Boneysteele of Oxford;

  • Haley Maddox of Oxford;

  • Jeffery Campbell of Oxford;

  • Carson White of Oxford;

  • Azaela Denneille Reyes of Oxford;

  • Noah Winfrey of Oxford;

  • Audrey Lambert of Oxford;

  • Kayla Harris of Oxford;

  • Abby Bussey of Oxford;

  • William Muncher of Oxford;

  • James Muncher of Oxford;

  • Abygail Shull of Oxford;

  • Vivian Nguyen of Oxford;

  • Zachary Knighton of Oxford;

  • Erika Prater of Oxford;

  • Patrick Syer of Oxford;

  • Nolan Stitley of Oxford;

  • Maryn Biddle of Oxford;

  • Hayden Williams of Oxford;,

  • Nathan Stewart of Oxford;

  • Wyatt Turner of Oxford;

  • Anastasia Barker of Oxford;

  • Madison Rudy of Oxford;

  • Cary Cockrell of Oxford;

  • Jordan Smith of Oxford;

  • Abigail Lyner of Oxford;

  • Cameron Weeks of Oxford;

  • Bailey Hollingsworth of Oxford;

  • Joshua Lemmon of Oxford;

  • Ashley Andrews of Oxford;

  • Julie Overfield of Oxford;

  • Kennedy Cates of Oxford;

  • Kaylee Reaves of Oxford;

  • Anna Livingston of Oxford;

  • Peter Cote of Eastaboga;

  • Matthew McClure of Eastaboga;

  • Stephen Nance of Eastaboga;

  • Winter Taylor of Eastaboga;

  • Katarina King of Eastaboga;

  • Shelby Nelson of Eastaboga;

  • Dylan Hulsey of Eastaboga;

  • Jordyn Platt of Eastaboga;

  • Peyton Brasher of Eastaboga;

  • Kayla Bigbee of Jacksonville;

  • Jillian Bailey of Munford;

  • Jacob Smith of Munford;

  • Chase Alldredge of Munford;

  • Mary O'Dell of Munford;

  • Sydney Hubbard of Munford;

  • Kylee Wilson of Munford;

  • Mollie Leggitt of Munford;

  • Tyler Glover of Munford;

  • Samantha Sarro of Munford;

  • Morgan Weldon of Munford; and

  • Kenlyn Wiley of Munford.

