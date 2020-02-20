Large crowd shows up to address Talladega council on concerns of deaf, blind community

TALLADEGA -- Nearly 200 people packed into the Talladega City Council Chambers on Thursday evening to address issues of import to the blind and deaf community.
The large crowd included Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and Talladega College students, Presidents Dr. John Mascia (AIDB) and Dr. Billy C. Hawkins (Talladega College), other officials from AIDB and numerous members of the deaf and blind community in Talladega.
The crowd wore shirts that said “I am not Invisible,” and due to the outpouring of support, the council waved the need for prior approval to speak during the meeting. The council heard from eight speakers.
The first speaker was Rod Skene, who serves as president of the Talladega chapter of the American Council of the Blind.
Skene said community members had come out not only because they care about the deaf and blind communities, but also because they care about the city of Talladega.
He said there is a need for more transportation programs, especially in the evenings and on weekends, and better sidewalks within the city.
Skene said the deaf and blind advisory panel discussed during the council’s work session this week was a good first step in helping alleviate these issues.
Kaliegh Gable, a student at the Alabama School for the Blind, talked to the council about the quality of taxi services present in Talladega as a teenager who cannot drive due to disability. She said the taxis were often unreliable and not well-maintained.
“Personally, I would never feel safe going in one of those taxis by myself,” Gable said.
She also urged the council to return to using talking crosswalk signs that would better aid the blind and the elderly.
Curtis Holman, who previously ran for a seat on the council, said his family originally moved to Talladega because of his diagnosis with blindness as a baby. He said the decision came from the city’s reputation as “the blind capital of Alabama.”
Holman said current issues might hold families back from making that same decision today.
Holman also said before the meeting the deaf and blind communities can be a driver for the economy in Talladega, a sentiment shared by many of the other speakers.
“We aren’t tax consumers, we are tax producers,” he said. Donovan Beitel also used that phrase.
Not all speakers who addressed the council spoke as part of the deaf and blind community.
Bonnie Humphrey, who owns BC Taxi in Talladega, also spoke. Humphrey defended the quality of her services. She said wait times are caused by drivers helping their passengers with tasks and were unavoidable. She also said that if bus services in the city were expanded, it would hurt her business.
“If a bus service comes in, there is a very good chance we will have to shut down,” Humphrey said.
Several council members spoke about the issues, though Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson admitted they were not dealing with a lot of specifics during the meeting.
“That is what the committee is for,” he said, referring to the deaf and blind advisory panel.
Councilman Trae Williams said the council may put any cuts in the Capital Improvement budget towards issues discussed during the meeting.
This part of the meeting ended without any action taken by the council.
In other matters the council:
Approved expenditures of $347,798.54;
Approved minutes for the Feb. 3 meeting and amended minutes of the May 9, 2019, meeting;
Saw Mayor Timothy Ragland swear in Laura Beavers and Henrietta Lawler as members of the Board of Adjustments and Appeals;
Approved a request from Hawkins to rename Gertrude Street on Talladega College’s campus to Dr. Horace Patterson Drive, or similar;
Approved the transfer of an alcohol license for 27860 Alabama Highway 21 S.;
Gave notice of the Arbor Day Ceremony on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park;
Accepted the donation of Eastside Headstart building from Talladega Calhoun Randolph Clay County Headstart;
Approved an ordinance setting starting and end points to Battle Street East;
Approved an ordinance setting starting and end points of Court Square South;
Approved an ordinance setting starting and end points of Battle Street West;
Approved an ordinance setting starting and end points of East Street North;
Approved an ordinance setting starting and end points of Court Square East;
Approved an application for the 2020 COPS Hiring Program Grant, which would help the city hire four police officers; and
Approved Water Department expenditures totaling $460,057.40