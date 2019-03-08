PELL CITY – The fourth annual Great Grown-Up Spelling Bee raised more than $4,000.
The event, at the Center for Education and Performing Arts, was sponsored by the St. Clair County Chapter of the Literacy Council of Central Alabama.
“Every year, we raise more money,” said Sonia Dale, St. Clair County Chapter president.
She said the proceeds will help fight illiteracy in St. Clair County by providing training materials, tutors, books and supplies to teach adult students how to read. She said the literacy program is free to all participants.
“We also received a special gift from the (Barbara) Noble Family Foundation, which is not included in the total,” Dale said.
Generally, the chapter has 12-13 students participating in the program at one time, Dale said.
According to officials, there are approximately 9,000 adults in St. Clair County who are functionally illiterate. Statewide, the same is true for 15 percent of the population.
At Thursday night’s event, the Lakeside Hospice Bee Livers were crowned the top spellers. Tracy Whitten, Dr. James Tuck and Francis Garrett made up the winning squad.
In a close contest that went back-and-forth for several rounds, the Blue Dot Buzz, with members Sherry Kuntz, Estelle Forman and Mariah Skinner, were the runners-up.
The Library Bees, with members Tiffany Rowe, Susan and Donnie Howell, captured third place.
In other categories, the Highway to Spell, which traveled all the way from Jasper, claimed the “Best Costume” award. Whitney Dyer, Sharon Lofstad and Christi Dyer made up the squad.
The Putnam Punktuators, which included Jacob Call, Elizabeth Money and Glen Turton, won the best “Cheering Team.”
The Alpha Betters, featuring Lesley Warren, Jarod Shiver and Shelby Dupree, won the “Best Name” award.
Meteorologist J.P. Dice served as the master of ceremony, and local attorney Walter Kennedy was the pronouncer.
Katrina Watson, president and executive director of the Literacy Council of Central Alabama, also attended.
Ted Seay, coordinator for the St. Clair County Chapter, said 15 teams participated.
“That’s a good number,” he said. “I think everything went real well.”