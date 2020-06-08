Lakefest officially canceled for 2020, planning underway for next year

PELL CITY -- The annual Lakefest event at Lakeside Park, which usually brings together vendors and attendees from around Lake Logan Martin, has been canceled despite a recent rescheduling.
Eric Housh, who serves on the board for the Logan Martin Charity Foundation, which puts on the event, said the cancellation came due to a lack of clear guidance from state officials.
“We had to cancel it a couple weeks ago,” Housh said. “We didn't have enough guidance.”
Housh said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fate of large outdoor events is uncertain. He said he and the other members of the board would have preferred more guidance from the state before spending the money for advertising the event.
“We spend a lot of our money on ads,” he said, adding that spending that money without any confirmation the event could take place would leave the Foundation in a bad financial situation that would affect its ability to hold the event.
Housh said that due to availability at Lakeside Park, the event will not be rescheduled again.
He said this year was supposed to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the festival, but that milestone will now be celebrated next year.
Housh said reservations for next year have already been made, and the Foundation plans to run it like any other year.
“We have spoken to all of our major sponsors, and they are 100% on board for next year,” he said.
That will include improvements to Lakeside Park like the ones that have already completed this year.
“The plan is we give back to the park every year,” Housh said.
For this year, that included improvements to the park’s T-pier, so that boats can dock there, and the new Jerry Wood Pavilion, which will be dedicated June 10 at 3 p.m.
He said next year's improvements will be based on what the park needs at the time.
Most of all, Housh emphasized Lakefest is far from over, even if it could not happen this year.
“We’ll bounce back, we will be back,” he said. “Lakefest lives on.”