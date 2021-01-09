Lady Bulldogs snap 13-game losing streak to rival TC Central

HOWELL’S COVE -- The streak is over.
Winterboro High School’s girls basketball team held on late to defeat archrival Talladega County Central 51-48 at Clearance Marble Gymnasium on Friday night.
The win snapped Winterboro’s 13-game losing streak to TC Central over the last four years.
“We came out a little sluggish, like I expected,” Winterboro head coach Marty Holland said. “I think it was the fear of being beaten so many times. They hustled and they got it done. It is big, it is big for the community and it is big for the girls.”
The Class 1A, No. 2-ranked Lady Bulldogs took control in the fourth quarter behind timely plays from Kya Brown. Brown scored 13 of her game-high 22 points in the period.
“She was frustrated at first, but I pulled her to the side and told her to relax, play ball and take over,” Holland said. “Kya has the ability to take over games and put us on her shoulders. She showed tonight what she can do when she wants to take over.”
TC Central led 35-32 with 7:01 left before Winterboro went on an 11-0 run.
Brown scored six straight points during the uprising, including a coast-to-coast layup off a defensive rebound to give Winterboro a 41-35 lead with 5:59 to go.
Bri Jackson capped off the run with a layup to increase the margin to 43-35 with 4:42 left.
The lead would expand to double-digits on a 3 by Amiya Garrett to make it 48-38 with 2:47 remaining. Garrett finished with 12 points.
The Lady Fighting Tigers cut the lead to 48-43, but missed opportunities proved costly for TCC in the final minute. The Lady Fighting Tigers missed five straight free throws in the final 1:38 of the game.
For the game, TC Central went 15 of 27 from the charity stripe.
“We have to get better at free throws and we have to do a better job of protecting the ball better,” TC Central head coach Ebonie Ferguson said. “They pressed us the whole game, and that’s definitely something we haven’t faced. Typically, we are good at scoring a few baskets and getting them out of the press. They stayed in it regardless if we scored or not.”
The missed chances allowed Brown to hit what proved to be the dagger with just over 40 seconds left. The junior guard side-stepped a defender, which allowed her to bury a wide-open 3 to make it 51-43.
“I made sure that I got open,” she said. “I pump-faked and got to a shot that I was comfortable with.”
Faith Johnson gave TC Central a chance to tie the game in the final seconds. The reigning 1A-3A Talladega County Player of the Year scored five straight points, including a 3-point play to cut the margin to 51-48 with 18 seconds left.
After a missed free throw by Winterboro, TC Central had one last shot to send the game into overtime. Johnson, working underneath her own basket, made an inbounds pass to Amiya Sillmon, who attempted a short jumper instead of kicking out for a 3-point attempt.
“I think we dug ourselves a hole and we started fighting back a tad back too late,” Ferguson said. “Three seconds left, and we are down three. We needed a 3 or an and-one ... We dug ourselves a hole by going down by 10.”
Johnson finished with 21 points. Alisha Morris scored five of her 11 points in the fourth quarter, Sillmon finished with 10 points.