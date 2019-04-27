SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s girls soccer team scored five second-half goals in a 7-1 victory over Demopolis in the first round of the Class 4A-5A playoffs Friday night.
Lady Aggies junior striker Katelyn Vazquez pushed in three of her four goals in the second half. Her first score of the game came midway through the first half to tie the contest 1-all.
“I’m really happy we made it to the second round,” Vazquez said. “I’m happy I got those goals, but I couldn’t do it without the whole team with the assists and passes.”
Junior Faith Richardson chipped in the go-ahead goal with 5:42 showing to give Sylacauga a 2-1 advantage going into the intermission. She left the game with 23:50 to play but returned and added her second goal six minutes later to put the Lady Aggies ahead 5-1.
“I think it’s safe to say that our team as a whole has been pretty injured this past week,” Richardson said. “We’ve all been worried about what was going to happen.
“The first two or three minutes, we just kind of lazed about, then we realized what kind of team we were capable of (being) and we gave everything we had. We played through injuries and knew that we can ice tomorrow, but today is our day to go to Round 2.”
Sophomore Adalyn Conn opened Sylacauga’s second-half scoring flurry with a goal at the 37:19 mark.
Lady Aggies head coach Nick Grogan said his team rebounded after a slow start during which the Lady Tigers jumped in front 1-0.
“We outshot them big-time, we just couldn’t finish,” Grogan said. “We had a couple off the post and the crossbar. We had the shots, but we just couldn’t get them in there.
“One counter they got us on, and they’ve got a kid who is really quick up top. She just beat us with her speed, got by us and got that goal.
“After that, we settled down and started playing. It’s the first round, and the girls were a little nervous, especially the seniors because they want to continue to play. I think they put a little too much pressure on themselves, but we came out and had a great second half to the first half. “Then, our second half was excellent, and we started putting in some of those goals that weren’t going in. Our defense played phenomenal on the counters. They started stopping that counter, and we pretty much just owned possession then.”
Grogan said Vazquez helped lift the team with her performance.
“(Vazquez) has been one of those players where she’s great from outside hitting those shots if she can just get them -- if you can ever break the ice,” he said. “She had a little dry spell there, but tonight, she came off and started hitting ‘em. And we needed her to … We had a couple (players) who weren’t at 100 percent, so for her to pick up her game for us was big tonight.”
He added Richardson has been battling through injuries but is a key piece to what Sylacauga does.
“Faith is most definitely one of our difference-makers up top,” Grogan said. “Everything runs through Busy (Elizabeth Arnold) up top, and Busy did a great job feeding that ball to Gigi (Vazquez) and Faith in order to get those goals right there and accomplish what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Sylacauga will travel to face American Christian in the second round Tuesday at 5 p.m.