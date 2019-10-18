CHILDERSBURG -- The Kymulga Grist Mill and Park in Childersburg is hosting several family-friendly hayrides from now until Halloween.
The rides are slated for Saturday, Oct. 19; Friday, Oct. 25; and Saturday, Oct. 26.
The hayrides will take place from 6:15 to 8:45 p.m. each weekend.
The haunted trail is serving as a fundraiser for the Grist Mill, according to the event’s Facebook page.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.
Kymulga Grist Mill and Park is at 7346 Grist Mill Road in Childersburg.
For more information, call 256-378-7436, or visit https://www.facebook.com/Childersburg-Kymulga-Grist-Mill-and-Park-380345147032/.
