Haunted Trails fundraiser at Kymulga Grist Mill and Park

A scene from the haunted trail at Kymulga Grist Mill and Park in Childersburg.

CHILDERSBURG -- The Kymulga Grist Mill and Park in Childersburg is hosting several family-friendly hayrides from now until Halloween.

The rides are slated for Saturday, Oct. 19; Friday, Oct. 25; and Saturday, Oct. 26.

The hayrides will take place from 6:15 to 8:45 p.m. each weekend. 

The haunted trail is serving as a fundraiser for the Grist Mill, according to the event’s Facebook page. 

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Kymulga Grist Mill and Park is at 7346 Grist Mill Road in Childersburg.

For more information, call 256-378-7436, or visit https://www.facebook.com/Childersburg-Kymulga-Grist-Mill-and-Park-380345147032/.

Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.

 

