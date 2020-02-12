Knollwood Christian School conducting shoe drive through March 31

SYLACAUGA -- Knollwood Christian School is collecting shoes as a fundraiser from now until the end of March.
It is the private school’s goal is to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes, which in return will go to help underdeveloped countries such as Haiti, Colombia and Tanzania.
“The last day for students to donate will be Monday, March 2,” Amanda Ledbetter, Knollwood administrator, said. “We also welcome and encourage members of the community to donate. The last day for the public to contribute will be March 31.”
School officials note they are excited for the opportunity to raise money for the school, increase community awareness and participate in mission work.
The school is conducting the fundraiser through a partnership with Funds2Orgs, a national organization that spearheads fundraisers such as shoe drives to provide “inventory for micro-entrepreneurs (small business owners) around the planet, which helps create economic sustainability,” the company’s website notes.
In return for the shoes, Funds2Orgs will issue a check to Knollwood.According to Knollwood officials, said if the school collects 2,500 pairs ofshoes, it will receive a $1,000 check.
“We would love to even exceed that goal,” Ledbetter said. “We want to do all that we can to make our tuition as affordable as possible. This is just one of several fundraisers that we have conducted this year to help cover our operating costs.”
Knollwood is accepting all type shoes that are new or gently worn, except skates, damaged, single or mismatched shoes.
They may be dropped off at Knollwood any time during the school week from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m
The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce is also serving as an additional drop-off site for shoes. The Chamber will be accepting shoe donations from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday until the end of March.
According to Ledbetter, the school has collected approximately 45 pairs of shoes so far. “We’re off to a great start,” she said.
Ledbetter said the K-12 private school has 39 students this year.
Knollwood Christian is at 211 Knollwood Lane in Sylacauga.
For more information, visit www.knollwoodcs.com or call 256-249-4750.
To learn more about Funds2Orgs, go to https://funds2orgs.com.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.